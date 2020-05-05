Construction hits lowest level since 2005

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Construction activity has tumbled in April, with the sector index contracting for the 20th month. Image by David Clark/AAP PHOTOS

construction and property

Construction hits lowest level since 2005

By Prashant Mehra

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 12:14:51

Australia’s construction sector has recorded a dismal April with a slump in activity, new orders and employment dragging a key industry index to its lowest level since 2005.

The Australian Industry Group and Housing Industry Association’s Performance of Construction Index (PCI) slid 16.3 points to 21.6 in April – well below the 50-point mark that signifies growth.

This has been the 20th straight month of contraction for the sector, leaving the index at the lowest level since September 2005 from when records are available.

Federal and state governments imposed strict social distancing rules and business closures in late March in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Slow activity on building sites due to projects that have either been cancelled or put on hold resulted in activity, new orders and employment falling at their sharpest rates on record.

Across the industry, activity slid 21.1 points to 18.0, new orders slumped 19.7 points to 15.7 and employment was down 10.8 points to 25.6.

All four major construction sectors saw a decline.

Apartment building was down 4.5 points to 22.1, house building fell 5.3 points to 37.1, commercial construction dropped 4.3 points to 24.5, while engineering construction was down 1.1 points to 36.6. 

“The worst-hit sectors were apartment building and commercial construction. House building took a tumble and engineering construction, while only down slightly on March, has never recorded a weaker performance than for April,” Ai Group head of policy Peter Burn said.

He is calling for assistance measures provided by federal, state and territory governments to be backed up with an orderly and safe easing of restrictions that are hindering a return to work.

HIA chief economist Tim Reardon said the positive momentum in the housing market had been disrupted.

“The speed with which the industry is likely to bounce back, especially apartment markets in the larger capitals, will depend very much on the outlook for overseas migration,” he said.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Buckley wants gradual AFL training return

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley says players will need at least three weeks training at full intensity before the AFL season returns.

rugby league

NRL players test negative for coronavirus

South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell, Adam Reynolds and Liam Knight have all tested negative for the coronavirus.

swimming

Sun Yang lodges appeal against suspension

Banned Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has lodged an appeal against his eight-year suspension to the Swiss federal court.

rugby league

Mitchell sent home from Souths NRL HQ

Latrell Mitchell was one of multiple Souths NRL players sent away from the Rabbitohs training headquarters and taken to get a COVID-19 test.

soccer

A-League prepares for August return: clubs

Wellington Phoenix are among A-League clubs preparing for the competition to resume in August.

news

crime, law and justice

Women wait decades for rape justice in Vic

Two women held up at gunpoint and tied up while one of them was raped were forced to wait 30 years for justice, despite DNA identifying their attacker earlier.

sport

Australian rules football

Buckley wants gradual AFL training return

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley says players will need at least three weeks training at full intensity before the AFL season returns.

world

virus diseases

The world tiptoes out of COVID-19 lockdown

Global coronavirus deaths have reached 250,000 but restrictions in many countries are gradually easing in a bid to stimulate economic growth.