Consumer confidence stages full recovery

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The easing of coronavirus restrictions has helped boost consumer confidence in June. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

economic indicator

Consumer confidence stages full recovery

By Jason Cadden

June 10, 2020

2020-06-10 12:29:03

Consumer confidence has bounced back to its pre-coronavirus pandemic levels in June, with the easing of restrictions giving people something to be optimistic about.

The Westpac Consumer Sentiment index rose 6.3 per cent to 93.7 in June – taking the index back towards the above 100 mark, where more optimists than pessimists about the economy – among the 1200 people surveyed in the first week of June.

Westpac Chief Economist Bill Evans says that after a 16.4 per cent rebound in May the index has recovered all of the 20 per cent fall when the pandemic exploded in March and April. 

“Confidence has clearly been buoyed by Australia’s continued success in bringing the coronavirus under control, which has in turn allowed for a further easing in social restrictions,” he said.

“We have also seen more even confidence levels in the major states as restrictions begin to be eased extensively across the country.”

Mr Evans said the consumer sentiment index is only two per cent below the average in the preceding September to February period, as confidence was already weak before coronavirus shock. 

He said any further strong gains in consumer confidence are unlikely due to the unemployment rate staying relatively high; and some coronavirus restrictions staying in place.

“It would be surprising if the recent upward momentum continues and is able to sustain a stable level of confidence which is above that previous period,” he said.

On Tuesday, Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy told a parliamentary committee the unemployment rate is expected to be eight per cent by September when the JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme is legislated to end.

Mr Evans said intense pressure on family finances and concern about the near term outlook for the economy is likely to continue in the coming months, but optimism is expected to return over prospects for finances in the year ahead and the economy’s medium term outlook.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Bennell locked in for Demons AFL debut

Melbourne recruit Harley Bennell will complete his AFL comeback when he makes his debut for the Demons on Saturday in his first game since August 2017.

Australian rules football

Tigers boosted by Higgins' AFL comeback

Richmond's Jack Higgins will make his AFL return against Collingwood when the season resumes on Thursday night, after undergoing brain surgery last year.

Australian rules football

Giants cleared to host limited AFL crowd

GWS will have up to 350 patrons attend their AFL clash with North Melbourne at Giants Stadium on Sunday after receiving approval from the NSW government.

rugby league

NSW not opening NRL gates to fans yet

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has shut down talk that NRL fans will be allowed to return to the grandstands as early as this week.

rugby league

Marshall out, Reynolds returns for Tigers

Following defeat by Gold Coast, Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire has dropped Benji Marshall as part of mass changes for Saturday's NRL clash with Canberra.

news

missing person

Missing teenager found alive in Vic bush

Missing teenager William Callaghan has been found alive after two cold nights in Victoria's bush, and has reunited with his family at the search staging area.

sport

Australian rules football

Bennell locked in for Demons AFL debut

Melbourne recruit Harley Bennell will complete his AFL comeback when he makes his debut for the Demons on Saturday in his first game since August 2017.

world

homicide

Family calls for justice at Floyd funeral

George Floyd, a black man who died under a white police officer's knee, has been memorialised at a funeral in Texas as "the cornerstone of a movement".