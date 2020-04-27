Discover Australian Associated Press

Seven of WA's eight COVID-19 deaths have been cruise ship passengers, four from the Artania. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA ‘cautiously’ relaxes virus restrictions

By AAP

April 27, 2020

2020-04-27 14:53:13

Western Australia will relax its coronavirus restrictions to allow up to 10 people to gather for non-work activities, as the state recorded another day of no new COVID-19 cases.

Premier Mark McGowan said it was a “cautious relaxation” of restrictions, acknowledging it had been difficult for everyone, but especially the elderly, to not see family and friends during the pandemic.

“We need to remember we remain in a state of emergency,” he told reporters on Sunday.

“I strongly encourage that everyone must continue to practice appropriate social distancing.”

From Monday, non-contact recreational activities such as picnics in parks, fishing, boating, hiking and camping will be allowed but people must comply with travel restrictions.

Ten people will be allowed at weddings and the 10-person limit remains for funerals.

Outdoor personal training will also be allowed for up to 10 people, provided groups adhere to social distancing and do not share equipment.

Open houses and display villages will also be permitted but records must be kept of everyone who enters a home.

Outdoor gyms and playgrounds will stay closed, while food outlets remain restricted to takeaway.

“We need to be patient. We need to be careful,” Mr McGowan said.

“We can’t let our guard down on social distancing and good personal hygiene. We cannot slip. 

“That’s why our borders will remain shut for a long period of time. Our numbers may be low but we need to keep it that way.”

Western Australia has confirmed a total of 549 coronavirus cases, but only 55 remain active.

There are currently 16 people in Perth hospitals, including four in intensive care.

Health minister Roger Cook said all cases in the Kimberley region, where there is a significant population of vulnerable indigenous people, have recovered.

