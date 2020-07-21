Cooper moving ahead with $55m gas project

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Cooper Energy and Japan's Mitsui Group are moving ahead with an upgrade to their Minerva Gas Plant. Image by AP PHOTO

Energy

Cooper moving ahead with $55m gas project

By Derek Rose

July 21, 2020

2020-07-21 14:19:21

Cooper Energy says it and Japan’s Mitsui Group will invest $37 million to upgrade the Minerva Gas Plant near Port Campbell, Victoria to process gas from four existing offshore gas wells.

Cooper and Mitsui Group, who each hold half-stakes in the project, have already spent $17.8 million on buying the plant from BHP last year and on front end engineering and design work.

The new infrastructure works at the plant will enable the supply of 16 petajoules of gas from the four offshore wells via a pipeline tie-in.

“This is a shovel-ready project which will see Cooper Energy and Mitsui Group upgrade the idle Minerva Gas Plant to be a processing hub for local production and discoveries in offshore Otway Basin, Victoria,” Cooper Energy managing director David Maxwell said.

The project is expected to create about 30 to 50 local jobs during execution and 20 ongoing local jobs.

The first gas is expected to be produced from the plant within the September quarter of 2021.

The Minerva Gas Plant was commissioned in 2005 to process gas from the now depleted Minerva gas field, and Cooper plans to rename it the Athena Gas Plant.

At 1331 AEST, Cooper Energy shares were down 1.2 per cent to 41.5 cents.

Latest sport

rugby league

Seibold backed but faces Broncos review

Brisbane chairman Karl Morris has thrown his support behind Anthony Seibold but says the under-fire coach faces an end of NRL season review.

cricket

CA not fussed on when T20 WC takes place

Cricket Australia remain bullish on eventually hosting a successful Twenty20 World Cup despite the inevitable postponement of this year's tournament.

rugby league

Manly's Fonua-Blake cleared for NRL return

Manly are likely to name NRL prop Addin Fonua-Blake to play North Queensland on Friday after gaining a clearance from the Queensland government.

rugby league

Cowboys mull over Green's NRL replacement

North Queensland's Peter Parr says the NRL club is mulling over whether to opt for another rookie coach or an experienced mentor to replace Paul Green.

figure Skating

Olympic skater fell to her death: Ex-coach

The ex-coach of Australian Olympic ice skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya says the 20-year-old, who died on Saturday, fell from a sixth-floor window in Russia.

news

industrial accident

Charges laid over Dreamworld ride deaths

Charges have been filed against Dreamworld's parent company, Ardent Leisure, following the deaths of four tourists on the Thunder River Rapids Ride in 2016.

sport

rugby league

Seibold backed but faces Broncos review

Brisbane chairman Karl Morris has thrown his support behind Anthony Seibold but says the under-fire coach faces an end of NRL season review.

world

virus diseases

EU leaders reach deal on recovery package

EU leaders have agreed on a post-pandemic recovery package for the economy of the 27-nation bloc, offering 750 billion euros in grants and loans.