New virus death in NSW amid Easter warning

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NSW police has implored people to continue following strict social distancing measures. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

health

New virus death in NSW amid Easter warning

By AAP

April 11, 2020

2020-04-11 12:31:22

A 91-year-old woman with a pre-existing medical condition has died of coronavirus in NSW, taking the state’s toll to 23 and the number of nationwide deaths to 56.

With NSW residents implored to stay home over the Easter long weekend and continue social distancing measures, health authorities on Saturday confirmed 44 new cases of COVID-19, taking the state total to 2857.

The 91-year-old died overnight and her source of infection remains unknown.

“It is always tough when a family member passes away and this is the toughest of times,” NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told reporters on Saturday.

Some 30 people in NSW are currently in intensive care.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Saturday thanked the community for doing the right thing over the Easter period and not flocking to NSW holiday hotspots.

“I know for many families across NSW this is the time when they may have gone to a place of worship at church or gathered together in family homes. Unfortunately this is not allowed tomorrow,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

“We don’t want anybody unintentionally getting sick on Easter Sunday.”

Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys on Friday implored people to continue following social distancing measures.

“The movement of people with caravans and holidaymakers with surfboards and camping gear – it is almost non-existent,” Mr Worboys told reporters.

Arts Minister Don Harwin was on Friday forced to resign his portfolio after it was revealed he’d decamped to his Pearl Beach holiday home.

The minister on Thursday returned to his primary residence in Sydney on the premier’s instructions before announcing his resignation.

He’d been fined $1000 by NSW Police for relocating from Elizabeth Bay to Pearl Beach “in contravention of a current ministerial direction”.

Mr Harwin argues he relocated in mid-March before the order was made, but Ms Berejiklian said he had “appropriately resigned from cabinet”.

Latest news

health

Vic records 14th virus death, 24 new cases

A man in his 80s has died and another 24 Victorians have tested positive for COVID-19, the state's Health Minister Jenny Mikakos says.

health

New virus death in NSW amid Easter warning

A 91-year-old woman in NSW has died of coronavirus, taking the state's death toll to 23, as authorities implore locals to stay home over Easter.

health

Restrictions for some time yet: Albanese

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese is "encouraged but not complacent" about the rates of new COVID-19 cases, saying it shows that social isolation is working.

politics

Australia 'on cusp' of virus dying out

Australia is close to the point at which COVID-19 cases begin to decline, but only if social distancing continues, the deputy chief medical officer says.

health

NSW virus toll hits 22 amid Easter warning

NSW residents are being urged to remain home over the Easter long weekend as the state's death toll from coronavirus rises to 22.

news

health

Vic records 14th virus death, 24 new cases

A man in his 80s has died and another 24 Victorians have tested positive for COVID-19, the state's Health Minister Jenny Mikakos says.

sport

rugby league

NRL to check for fevers before each game

NRL players' temperatures will be checked three times on game days while strict handwashing processes will be in place when play returns during the coronavirus.

world

virus diseases

Australians, Kiwis leave ship in Uruguay

More than 100 Australians and New Zealanders have departed a cruise ship anchored for weeks off Uruguay ahead of a repatriation flight to Australia.