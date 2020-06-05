Discover Australian Associated Press

Coronavirus concerns are being raised about a mass anti-racism protest in Sydney on Saturday. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Cops seek legal challenge to BLM protests

By AAP

June 5, 2020

2020-06-05 12:42:38

A proposed Black Lives Matter protest in Sydney this weekend will be legally challenged by NSW Police after a chorus of criticism from federal and state frontbenchers.

The challenge will take place at the Supreme Court on Friday afternoon, with NSW Police seeking to have the protests deemed illegal.

“All of us have given up so much and worked so hard to make sure we get on top of the virus,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters on Friday.

Ms Berejiklian said the protest initially proposed by the Black Lives Matter organisers was far smaller than that which was likely to occur on Saturday.

She also said protesters could not guarantee social distancing protocols would be followed.

“If people had made the decision to express their views strongly in a COVID-19 safe way, which is the comments we made yesterday and the comments the day before, that would have been acceptable within the health orders but that is not the case,” Ms Berejiklian said.

Federal and NSW frontbenchers, the state opposition and even the prime minister on Friday questioned the wisdom of conducting a protest while gatherings remain restricted.

The protest on Saturday in Sydney’s CBD is expected to attract hundreds of people.

“Is (Premier Berejiklian) really giving her approval for a mass rally with potentially thousands of participants, when the maximum number of people allowed to visit a private home remains just five,” Opposition Leader Jodi McKay told The Daily Telegraph on Friday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said: “I say to them, don’t go.”

Under restrictions put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, up to 20 people can attend weddings and up to 50 can go to funerals, places of worship, restaurants, pubs and cafes.

Householders are allowed up to five visitors and outdoor gatherings are restricted to 10 people.

Saturday’s rally in central Sydney is being held to protest the deaths of Aboriginal people in custody and in solidarity with the US protests for George Floyd.

A vigil will later be held in Chippendale for Aboriginal man David Dungay and Mr Floyd.

Ms McKay found an ally on Friday in the form of NSW Police Minister David Elliott, who said anyone seeking to gather during a pandemic was “certifiably insane” and “nuts”. 

“If you attend a mass gathering and then expose any disease to a loved one, someone who is vulnerable, the elderly, you’ve acted completely inappropriately,” Mr Elliott told 2GB Radio.

Federal Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton on Friday said he understood how strongly people feel about the death of George Floyd, who died at police hands in Minneapolis on May 25, but wanted protesters to convey their message from home.

“Here’s where it gets difficult. In the middle of this pandemic, 20,000 people are expected to turn out in … Melbourne and that puts at risk everything we’ve been working so hard to achieve in terms of COVID-19,” Mr Dutton told the Nine Network.

Meanwhile, four new COVID-19 cases were recorded in NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday, all in returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

The state has recorded 3110 cases to date and no one is currently in intensive care. Nine days have passed without a community-derived case of COVID-19 in NSW.

The government on Thursday urged NSW residents to be cautious and observe social distancing this June long weekend after intrastate travel was this week permitted.

