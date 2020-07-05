Cormann announces he’s leaving politics

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Finance Minister Mathias Cormann will retire in six months. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Cormann announces he’s leaving politics

By AAP

July 5, 2020

2020-07-05 08:07:57

One of Scott Morrison’s most senior ministers, Matthias Cormann, is retiring from politics at the end of the year.

“Having decided not to recontest the next election, I can confirm that I have advised the prime minister that the end of this year would be an appropriate time for an orderly transition in my portfolio,” he said in a statement.

“Before handing over the baton, there is another six months or so of hard work to be done in this job, to help manage a responsible transition out of this coronavirus induced crisis and to help finalise and set in train our five-year plan to maximise the strength of our economic and jobs recovery.”

Senator Cormann, who has been finance minister since 2013, entered federal politics in 2007 and became the government’s upper house leader in 2017.

His decision to remove his support for Malcolm Turnbull and instead back Peter Dutton was seen as a major reason for the 2018 leadership coup that led to Scott Morrison becoming prime minister.

Mr Turnbull has accused Senator Cormann of “blowing up” the Turnbull government.

Senator Cormann thanked all Mr Morrison and his predecessors Tony Abbott and Mr Turnbull “for the opportunities they have given me to serve.”

“Having the opportunity to help shape the future direction of our country as part of a great team working to make our country even stronger, more prosperous and more resilient is a great honour,” he said.

“I love this job. Every single day I am giving it my all. I can honestly say that I have left nothing on the field.”

Senator Cormann said he would spend the next six months working with the prime minister and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on finalising the July economic statement, the budget in October and the half-yearly budget update in December.

He would also continue to work to secure the passage of “all of our important reform legislation through the parliament.”

The budget is usually delivered in May, but has been delayed until October because of the coronavirus.

The government will also give an economic update on July 23 when the future of JobKeeper wage subsidies, the boosted dole and other support measures will be revealed.

Senator Cormann, 49, was born in Belgium and decided to migrate to Australia permanently after first visiting Perth in 1994, attracted by the great lifestyle and opportunities on offer in Western Australia.

He is married to Hayley and they have two daughters Isabelle and Charlotte.

There has been speculation he could take a job with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development or other positions in his home town of Perth. 

Latest news

politics

Cormann announces he's leaving politics

Senior Morrison government minister Matthias Cormann will retire from politics at the end of the year, but will remain as finance minister until then.

politics

Slow count leaves no result in Eden-Monaro

Counting will resume in the Eden-Monaro by-election on Sunday, with the result still too close to call between Labor's Kristy McBain and Liberal Fiona Kotvojs.

politics

Eden-Monaro down to pre-poll preferences

A slow count of pre-poll votes in the Eden-Monaro by-election means it is too close to call between Labor's Kristy McBain or Liberal candidate Fiona Kotvojs.

epidemic and plague

Lockdown concern for at-risk Vic residents

There are concerns about the impact of shutdowns of nine public housing towers on vulnerable families as the Victorian government fights a coronavirus outbreak.

disaster and accident

Shark kills spearfisherman off Qld island

A 36-year-old man has died after being attacked by a shark while spearfishing off Queensland's Fraser Island, despite medicos fighting to save him at the scene.

news

politics

Slow count leaves no result in Eden-Monaro

Counting will resume in the Eden-Monaro by-election on Sunday, with the result still too close to call between Labor's Kristy McBain and Liberal Fiona Kotvojs.

sport

Australian rules football

Cunnington hurt again in Roos' AFL loss

North Melbourne's Ben Cunnington copped a knock to his back early in the 49-point defeat to the Western Bulldogs and was unable to see out the match.

world

virus diseases

Record rise in global COVID-19 cases: WHO

A record daily increase in global coronavirus cases has been recorded by the World Health Organisation, adding 212,326 confirmed infections in 24 hours.