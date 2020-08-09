Discover Australian Associated Press

Company tax cuts could again be on the agenda when the federal government hands down its budget. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Cormann wants budget focus on tax settings

By Colin Brinsden, AAP Economics and Business Correspondent

August 9, 2020

2020-08-09 10:54:54

Company tax cuts could again be on the agenda when the federal government hands down its delayed budget on October 6.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says he will continue to focus on making it easier for businesses “to survive, to be viable, to be profitable” in what will be his final budget input before he retires from politics at the end of the year.

“That will include a focus on the appropriate tax policy settings,” Senator Cormann told ABC television’s Insiders program.

He said tax settings must give businesses the confidence to invest in future growth and to hire more Australians.

Small and medium-sized businesses with a turnover of less than $50 million are already enjoying lower tax rates, which are legislated to settle at 25 per cent after gradual cuts from 30 per cent.

However, big business is still stuck at a higher rate after the government failed to get the backing to reduce the rate to 25 per cent for all firms.

The 2020/21 budget was delayed from its traditional May release because of the outbreak of COVID-19 in Australia.

