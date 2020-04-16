Coronavirus and the tyranny of distance

With Victoria in partial lockdown, I’ve barely left my apartment for a month now.

But with my family more than 15,000 kilometres away in Spain, I’ve felt as mentally quarantined as they are physically.

I count myself lucky, given my wife and I are healthy, employed and can rely on each other to lift spirits when a feeling of distance kicks in.

But it is hard.

It is hard to be exposed to breaking news all day, to then go into a night of calls with family and friends back home when they’ve just woken up.

It’s as heartwarming as it is heartbreaking, watching on as they try to cope when about 18,000 people have died in Spain already.

Every time I wake up, I fear there will be a text saying a close relative has the virus because that’s happened to good friends who have waved goodbye to their grandparents.

Our grandparents helped the country transition from dictatorship to democracy and are now dropping like flies because there’s not enough hands to help them.

A friend of my parents who I last saw at my wedding in September had surgery for cancer and was sent home, only to go back two days later with coronavirus.

He was in ICU and is now stable, but his mum died in the meantime and only her daughter-in-law could attend the funeral.

Imagining that scenario for my family scares me because there’s nothing I can do.

I’m stranded in Australia, where I work and live, and there aren’t many flights back to Europe even if I were to try and leave.

So what are my options, really?

I find myself divided in two – it’s as if the Australian and Spanish parts of me were exact opposites but are now in the same situation.

I want to leave and I want to stay.

They say you can reach Spain if you dig through the centre of the Earth and I think I could already be there if I had started weeks ago.

Distance is a heavy toll that is compounding with the virus. I notice all my migrant friends paying it one way or another.

I wanted to spend my 30th birthday in Spain in July and I don’t see that happening.

I’m hoping Australia reaches the other side of this crisis soon and I can hug friends and family and be back home for Christmas.