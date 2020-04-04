Coronavirus bodies lie in Ecuador homes

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Ecuadoreans say quarantine restrictions mean they can't deal with the bodies of coronavirus victims. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Coronavirus bodies lie in Ecuador homes

By Alexandra Valencia

April 4, 2020

2020-04-04 12:00:12

Ecuador’s government is building a “special camp” for coronavirus victims in the country’s largest city of Guayaquil, where an outbreak has killed over 80 people, with many bodies left at home for days.

President Lenin Moreno said the official total of 120 deaths across the nation was “short” as authorities had been unable to keep up with the virus’ spread.

“The reality always exceeds the number of tests and the speed with which we can act,” Moreno said in televised comments.

A unit of police officers and soldiers, tasked with burying coronavirus victims, was now collecting as many as 150 bodies a day from homes in Guayaquil, up from 30 several days ago, Moreno said.

Residents in Guayaquil have complained they have no way to dispose of relatives’ remains due to strict quarantine and curfew measures designed to prevent spread of the virus. 

Several locals have taken to social media to appeal for help, posting videos of dead relatives lying in their residences. Others families left bodies in the street for authorities to collect.

Moreno said the government expected the total number of deaths in Guayaquil’s surrounding province of Guayas, home to 3.8 million Ecuadoreans, to reach between 2,500 and 3,500. “We’re building a special camp for the fallen,” he said.

Latest sport

rugby league

V'landys arrival was a 'godsend' for NRL

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has been hailed for the leadership he's shown during the game's fight for survival during the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby union

Rugby Australia player talks breakthrough

The Rugby Union Players' Association has welcomed the release of financial data from Rugby Australia in what signals a breakthrough in pay talks.

basketball

NBL not sold on LaMelo's Hawks buy

The NBL aren't ready to hand the keys over just yet, despite claims from star recruit LaMelo Ball's management team that he has bought the Illawarra Hawks.

rugby league

Broncos want NRL support for NRLW players

Brisbane Broncos NRLW boss Tain Drinkwater believes the time is right for the NRL to consider funding the NRLW salary cap to help the women's game survive.

Australian rules football

AFL officials ready for big call on season

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan and the game's administrators face a series of big decisions in the coming weeks as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

news

virus diseases

NSW defends handling of Ruby Princess

NSW's coronavirus total is at 2493 after an additional 104 cases were diagnosed as the government defended its handling of the Ruby Princess debacle.

sport

rugby league

V'landys arrival was a 'godsend' for NRL

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has been hailed for the leadership he's shown during the game's fight for survival during the coronavirus pandemic.

world

virus diseases

NY in 'race against time' as US cases rise

New York's mayor is warning that the city desperately needs more medical personnel, supplies and hospital beds as its COVID-19 death toll nears 3000.