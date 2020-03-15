Discover Australian Associated Press

Some sports fixtures are being played as authorities clamp down on coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

sport

Coronavirus bringing sport to standstill

By AAP

March 15, 2020

2020-03-15 09:30:59

The coronavirus outbreak is bringing the sporting world to a standstill with the Dutch Grand Prix set to be the next race pulled from Formula One’s schedule as the Sheffield Shield season was impacted.

There were conflicting messages as to when the new F1 season might start after this weekend’s opener in Australia was cancelled, with subsequent races in Bahrain, Vietnam and China postponed.

It is understood that the Dutch round – scheduled for May 3 – will be postponed. 

The Spanish Grand Prix, due to take place on May 10, is also set to be called off.

The majority view of the sport’s travelling circus is to delay the campaign until the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, pencilled in for June 7, at the earliest, with the possibility of as many as 18 races crammed into six months.

While speculation regarding the likelihood of this summer’s Olympics going ahead remains rife, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the country is hopeful of hosting the event “without a hitch”.

The Tokyo Games are due to take place between July 24 and August 9.

“We hope to overcome the spread of infections first and foremost and hold the Olympics as planned without a hitch,” Abe said at a press conference reported by Kyodo News.

On Saturday, Italian Serie A club Fiorentina confirmed positive Covid-19 tests for striker Patrick Cutrone, defender German Pezzella and club physio Stefano Dainelli. Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic also tested positive on Friday.

England’s Football Association, the Premier League, the English Football League, FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship have all agreed to call a halt to competitions with immediate effect until early April.

All major European football leagues have been suspended while UEFA effectively suspended its Champions League and Europa League competitions indefinitely on Friday.

The Premier League is set to meet on Thursday to discuss next steps.

Major American sports have had their seasons suspended with the NBA and NHL in lockdown while the MLB will delay its 2020 season’s opening day of March 26 by at least two weeks.

The ODI cricket series between Australia and New Zealand has also been postponed after tighter travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cricket Australia have since cancelled the final round of the Sheffield Shield season with a decision as to whether the March 27 final in due course.

The Super Rugby season has been suspended after the decision of the New Zealand government to quarantine people entering the country for 14 days.

In rugby league, Leeds revealed the player who had been showing symptoms of possible coronavirus had tested negative for the disease.

The Welsh Rugby Union suspended the community game in Wales from Saturday evening until March 30, and rugby league activity in Wales has been suspended until the end of March.

World Triathlon announced the suspension of all races and activities until the end of April – shortly after Britain’s Vicky Holland claimed victory in the Mooloolaba World Cup event in Australia.

Meanwhile, there were unusual playing conditions at snooker’s Gibraltar Open, with some of the matches – being played behind closed doors – taking place without referees.

