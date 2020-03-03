Discover Australian Associated Press

A health alert is out for passengers on the same flight into Melbourne as a woman with coronavirus. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Coronavirus case sparks passengers call

By Benita Kolovos

March 3, 2020

2020-03-03 14:29:45

Authorities are urgently trying to track down passengers on a Melbourne flight who sat near a woman infected with coronavirus. 

The woman, in her 30s, has been confirmed as the state’s ninth coronavirus patient after arriving in Melbourne from Iran on Friday. 

Victoria’s chief health officer Brett Sutton said passengers who sat in the same row as the woman, as well as the two rows immediately in front and behind her, will need to be quarantined for 14 days.

“It’s really only very close contact for a relatively prolonged period of time that puts someone at risk and it was at the very beginning of this case’s illness,” he told reporters on Monday. 

“It’s unlikely that many people on that flight will be at risk.” 

Dr Sutton said it may take days for federal authorities to confirm who was seated near the woman, due to delays in the processing of the flight manifest. 

“I would obviously like passenger manifest to be made available instantaneously if it can be arranged,” Dr Sutton said.

“The commonwealth are working on trying to streamline that process as best they possibly can, but they have to work with individual airlines to have their own IT systems and information gathering.”

Dr Sutton urged anyone on Malindo Air flight OD177 from Kuala Lumpur to Denpasar then Melbourne, arriving at 6:04am on Friday, to contact the health department on 1800 657 398 for more information. 

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said the woman became ill while returning home and was admitted to hospital on Saturday and put in isolation.

She then tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Sunday.

The woman is now recovering at home, while another person who was in contact with her woman will be tested for the virus and forced to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

