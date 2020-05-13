Parks, playgrounds open as Qld cases drop

Queensland is celebrating another day of no new cases of COVID-19 as the state takes a giant stride out of lockdown by reopening parks, playgrounds and even barbecues by the weekend.

The family car trip is back on the agenda with residents allowed to travel up to 150km from home – increasing to 500km for those in the Outback.

The state added another six cases to its total on Tuesday, however, these were all Queenslanders diagnosed and treated in other states who have since recovered.

Four of the six contracted the virus on the Coral Princess cruise ship.

The technical addition takes Queensland’s total to 1051.

There are 19 active cases in the Sunshine State, with seven patients in hospital and three in intensive care.

The state has recorded 18 deaths.

Authorities are continuing to urge Queenslanders with any respiratory symptoms to get tested as the state’s testing rate continues to drop and social distancing restrictions are eased.

Medical staff tested 1856 people in the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday.

The state’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young previously urged Queenslanders to get their flu vaccination before employees begin to return to offices across the state.

However, Dr Young said she wrote to the NRL on Monday to clear players who have refused a flu vaccination on medical grounds, but blocked those avoiding the jab for philosophical reasons.

The continuing low rate of coronavirus cases across the state will likely lead to further restrictions being eased.

Up to five people from the one household are now permitted to visit another home while from Saturday, up to 10 people will be able to gather outside, at weddings, pools and for exercise.

Kindy, Prep, and students from Years 1, 11 and 12 have returned to the classroom this week, with other years expected to return to school from May 25.