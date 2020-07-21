Discover Australian Associated Press

Authorities in Hong Kong have made the wearing of masks mandatory in all public places. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Coronavirus cases rebound around the world

By Geir Moulson

July 21, 2020

2020-07-21 04:37:42

The coronavirus pandemic remains a threat around the world as confirmed deaths pass 600,000 and countries from the US to South Africa to India struggle to contain a surge of new infections.

Hong Kong issued tougher new rules on wearing face masks while Spain closed overcrowded beaches and Germany reported another outbreak at a slaughterhouse on Sunday.

Pope Francis said “the pandemic is showing no sign of stopping” and urged compassion for those whose suffering during the outbreak has been worsened by conflicts.

The World Health Organisation said that 259,848 new infections were reported on Saturday, its highest one-day tally yet.

While the US leads global infections, South Africa now ranks as the fifth worst-hit country in the pandemic with more than 350,000 cases.

Its struggles are a sign of trouble to come for countries with even fewer health care resources.

India, which has now confirmed more than 1 million infections, on Sunday reported a 24-hour record of 38,902 new cases.

In Europe, where infections are far below their peak but local outbreaks are causing concern, leaders of the 27-member European Union haggled for a third day in Brussels over a proposed 1.85 trillion-euro ($A3 trillion) EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund.

As scientists around the world race to find a vaccine to halt the pandemic, Russia’s ambassador to Britain on Sunday rejected allegations by the US and UK that his country’s intelligence services have sought to steal information about vaccine efforts.

Confirmed global virus deaths have risen to nearly 603,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins.

The United States tops the list with more than 140,000, followed by more than 78,000 in Brazil.

Europe as a continent has recorded about 200,000 deaths.

The number of confirmed infections worldwide has passed 14.2 million, with 3.7 million in the United States and more than 2 million in Brazil.

Experts believe the pandemic’s true toll around the world is much higher because of testing shortages and data collection issues.

Infections have been soaring in US states such as Florida, Texas and Arizona, with many blaming a haphazard, partisan approach to lifting lockdowns as well as the resistance of some people to wearing masks.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Sunday that the situation was so dire in his California city that authorities were considering a new stay-at-home order.

Even where the situation has been largely brought under control, new outbreaks are prompting the return of restrictions.

Following a recent surge in cases, Hong Kong made the wearing of masks mandatory in all public places and told non-essential civil servants to work from home.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the situation in the financial hub is “really critical” and that she sees “no sign” that it’s under control.

Police in Barcelona have limited access to some of the city’s beloved beaches because sunbathers were ignoring social distancing regulations amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

Authorities in Amsterdam urged people not to visit the city’s famous red light district and have closed off some of the historic area’s narrow streets because they are too busy.

Slaughterhouses also have featured in outbreaks in the US, Germany and elsewhere.

Authorities in northwestern Germany’s Vechta county said 66 workers at a chicken slaughterhouse tested positive, though most appeared to have been infected in their free time.

