Vic coronavirus tally rises, schools close

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Coronavirus has closed two more Melbourne school campuses after a staff member testing positive. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Vic coronavirus tally rises, schools close

By Kaitlyn Offer

March 11, 2020

2020-03-11 08:56:11

Victoria now has 21 coronavirus cases after three more people tested positive overnight, including a man who worked at a Melbourne school while infectious.

One case is a man in his 50s who returned to Melbourne from Seattle on Saturday, March 7, on Virgin flight VA24.

Authorities say the flight manifest is being obtained so passengers in the same and adjacent rows can be traced and contacted.

He became unwell on the same day he arrived home and is now recovering in home isolation.

Three close contacts, including two children, are being supported and are self-isolating for 14 days.

Before being diagnosed the man visited the Mussel and Jazz Festival at South Melbourne Market on March 7 between 2pm and 3.30 pm, then went to the Rebels and Lions rugby match at AAMI Park where he sat in section 9.

The two other cases were on flights from the USA, which have had confirmed COVID-19 cases in passengers this week (UA0600 and QF94). 

Both cases are recovering in home isolation and acquired the virus in the USA.

One of those cases is a staff member at Yeshivah and Beth Rivkah Colleges at St Kilda East, who worked for half a day while infectious on Monday.

The man in his 50s returned on flight QF94, Los Angeles to Melbourne, on Friday morning.

“As a result, we have closed the school for 24 hours to assess the situation,” the colleges said in a statement.

The closure applies to the boys’ and girls’ campuses, including the early learning centre and creche, and the Yeshivah Centre.

The college is working with the health and education departments to map the potential spread of the virus within the school.

Students from the college are also being tested, with results due on Wednesday.

The closure follows that of Carey Baptist Grammar School in Kew for the week following a teacher testing positive.

The third new case is a woman in her 20s who travelled to multiple places in the United States and became unwell on February 29, after returning to Melbourne on the same day.

The health department is contacting her close contacts to get them to self-isolate for 14-days.

Seven COVID-19 screening clinics are now open in Victoria, including one at the Royal Melbourne Hospital, where lines of people in masks could be seen awaiting tests on Tuesday.

One Melbourne doctor – former Australian Medical Association president Mukesh Haikerwal – has resorted to screening patients in cars outside his Altona North practice.

Victoria’s dedicated COVID-19 phone line and the Nurse-On-Call Hotline both crashed on Tuesday due to an influx of calls.

Another 50 staff will be brought on deck for the coronavirus helpline on Wednesday, with an additional 100 by week’s end.

Latest news

crime, law and justice

Pell's High Court appeal bid gets underway

Disgraced Cardinal George Pell's is making a High Court bid for freedom, after being jailed for sexually abusing two choirboys.

politics

Pop-up clinics on way to test for virus

With 100 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Australia, the government is rolling out free phone hook-ups with GPs and pop-up clinics to help crowded hospitals.

virus diseases

Vic coronavirus tally rises, schools close

Three new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Victoria overnight and more school campuses are closing due to a staff member testing positive.

health

Government rolls out $2.4b virus response

The Morrison government has announced a $2.4 billion coronavirus response package including pop-clinics and bulk-billing of phone consultations with GPs.

politics

PM will build exit plan into virus package

The Morrison government says the coronavirus crisis will only be temporary so its economic stimulus plan will similarly have a time limit.

news

crime, law and justice

Pell's High Court appeal bid gets underway

Disgraced Cardinal George Pell's is making a High Court bid for freedom, after being jailed for sexually abusing two choirboys.

sport

golf

PGA: No plans yet to cancel, move events

US PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has addressed the Coronavirus outbreak, but says there are no immediate plans to cancel or move golf tournaments.

world

crime, law and justice

Australian MH17 cops 'hacked' by Russians

An Australian police report was probably hacked by Russian spies for use in a disinformation campaign about the MH17 disaster in Ukraine, a court heard.