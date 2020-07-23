Discover Australian Associated Press

Older Australians are more likely to die from the coronavirus, newly-released data shows. Image by Glenn Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Coronavirus deadlier for older Australians

By Finbar O'Mallon

July 23, 2020

2020-07-23 16:08:12

Younger Australians are more likely to be infected by COVID-19 but older Australians are more likely to die from the virus.

The median age of death for people who caught coronavirus was 80.

Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data released on Thursday showed men were more likely to die from the virus.

The institute analysed data from late January to late May, before the large scale outbreak in Victoria.

Australians aged 20 to 29 had the highest number of infections, while people aged over 70 had the lowest.

Women aged between 20 to 29 and 60 to 69 were the most likely of females to be infected, while men aged 60 to 79 were the most likely of males.

Cases acquired overseas made up the bulk of infections in the period studied.

Three-quarters of infections picked up in Australia were from close contacts, with one in 10 cases involving an unknown contact.

Of the patients with information on where they caught the virus, 18 per cent caught it on cruise ships. 

The situation has since reversed, with 98.8 per cent of cases locally acquired in the past week.

There were 34 tests for every 1000 Australians with only 0.5 per cent of tests found to be positive.

By late May, 13 per cent of cases were severe enough for people to be admitted to hospital and 1.4 per cent would be fatal.

The majority of cases were managed at home.

People in aged care and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders were more vulnerable due to a variety of causes, including chronic health issues.

