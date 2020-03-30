Discover Australian Associated Press

A US federal inmate has died of coronavirus, raising fears about the potential spread. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

First Covid-19 death in US prison

By Sarah N. Lynch

March 30, 2020

2020-03-30 16:32:39

49-year-old Patrick Jones who was serving a 27-year prison term for a drug charge, has become the first federal inmate to die from COVID-19.

A total of 14 inmates and 13 staff in federal prisons across the US have fallen ill with the virus, according to the Bureau of Prison’s website. 

Jones was serving his prison sentence at a low security facility in Oakdale, Louisiana, and first developed symptoms on March 19.

He was transported to a local hospital and placed on a ventilator the next day after his condition worsened. He died on Saturday.

The Bureau said Jones had long-term pre-existing conditions that made him a higher risk.

Five inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at Oakdale.

Earlier this week, Attorney General William Barr issued a memo ordering the Bureau of Prisons to expand the use of home confinement in some cases

Critics have said the Justice Department should fast-track the release of non-violent offenders who qualify based on age and pre-existing conditions. 

