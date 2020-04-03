Discover Australian Associated Press

The NSW government wants cruise ships in its waters to move on to stop the spread of COVID-19. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

health

Coronavirus death toll rises to 12 in NSW

By Dominica Sanda and Steven Trask

April 3, 2020

2020-04-03 15:13:55

Two more people have died from coronavirus in NSW, including an elderly man who had been a cruise ship passenger, taking the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 12.

The deaths – the second and third outside of Sydney – take the national coronavirus toll to 27.

The 75-year-old man who died in Wollongong Hospital had been a passenger on the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship, NSW Health said in a statement on Friday.

A 74-year-old woman who died in Albury Base Hospital overnight had acquired COVID-19 overseas.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in NSW has reached 2389 with 91 new cases in the past 24 hours.

There are 42 people being treated in intensive care units in NSW with 22 of them requiring ventilators.

Meanwhile, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller will lead an investigation into the Ruby Princess cruise ship fiasco, in which infected passengers were allowed off the ship before test results were known.

Mr Fuller says police are waiting to hear how many of the 1100 crew on-board need to be evacuated into NSW hospitals after staff from Aspen Medical and NSW Health boarded the cruise ship on Thursday afternoon to test and treat sick crew members.

“If there is a couple of hundred people infected and they can’t handle anymore then we will have to deal with that,” he told reporters on Friday.

Authorities are concerned infected crew could overwhelm NSW hospitals if even a small proportion contract the virus.

Cruise ships have become a major source of infection in NSW with more than 470 cases linked to several vessels, including 351 cases from the Ruby Princess and 84 from the Ovation of the Seas.

Mr Fuller has urged cruise ships floating off the NSW coast to go home rather than risk flooding the state with new infections.

Two Carnival ships are currently on their way out of NSW and five Royal Caribbean ships will refuel in Sydney before leaving on Sunday.

The Ruby Princess will remain off Sydney for the time being while crew members are assessed by doctors.

Federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese on Friday stressed the Commonwealth controlled Australia’s borders when criticising the Morrison government’s “diabolical” handling of the Ruby Princess.

“They’re responsible for these issues and yet the federal government has refused to take responsibility for it,” he told reporters in Sydney.

Mr Albanese urged the NSW and federal governments to stop pointing the finger and concentrate on avoiding a “repeat of this debacle”.

NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay said the Berejiklian government was to blame as she called for an independent inquiry with royal commission powers.

“That boat sailed into a NSW port and it was NSW Health that was responsible for screening and testing – that didn’t happen,” she told reporters.

Ms McKay added that as a result of the government’s “catastrophic failure,” COVID-19 had spread into rural and regional NSW.

Other confirmed coronavirus cases in NSW include two radiation therapists from Westmead Hospital, a student from St Michael’s Primary School in Belfield and a child who attended Woodport Early Learning Centre in Erina on the Central Coast.

A nurse at Anglican Care’s Storm Retirement Village in Taree on the mid-north coast has also tested positive for the virus. 

NSW Health said there have been a small number of COVID-19 cases with an unknown source in Taree, with the local health district promoting testing of residents in the area. 

