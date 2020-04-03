Discover Australian Associated Press

The rate of increase of coronavirus deaths in France has decelerated, officials say. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Coronavirus deaths in France pass 4000

By AAP

April 3, 2020

2020-04-03 05:50:54

French health authorities have reported 509 new deaths from the coronavirus taking the total to 4032, making the country the fourth to pass the 4000-fatalities threshold after Italy, Spain and the United States.

After speeding up the previous two days, the rate of increase of deaths decelerated on Wednesday in France, which is now in its third week of lockdown to try to slow the spread of the virus.

The daily government tally still only accounts for those dying in hospital but authorities say they will very soon be able to compile data on deaths in retirement homes, which is likely to result in a big increase in registered fatalities.

State health agency director Jerome Salomon told a news conference that the number of cases had risen to 56,989, a rise of 9.0 per cent, versus +17 per cent on Tuesday.

Salomon said 6017 people were in a serious condition needing life support, up 8.0 per cent compared with Tuesday.

France has increased the number of beds in intensive care units from 5000 to about 10,000 since the start of the crisis and it is scrambling to reach 14,500.

