Coronavirus deaths in UK rise above 1000

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Britain has risen by 260 in one day to reach 1019, the country’s health ministry says.

The number of confirmed infections jumped to 17,089, the Department of Health and Social Care said in a tweet on Saturday.

Britain delayed imposing social-distancing measures on its population to stem the spread of coronavirus until last week.

On Friday, both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced they had tested positive for the virus.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said on Saturday he had developed mild symptoms of coronavirus and was self-isolating.