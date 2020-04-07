Coronavirus deters crowds at Pell decision

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The streets outside the High Court in Brisbane were empty but for a few reporters and passers-by. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Coronavirus deters crowds at Pell decision

By Karen Sweeney

April 7, 2020

2020-04-07 15:25:24

When Victoria’s Court of Appeal heard the case for Cardinal George Pell’s acquittal last year, more than 42,000 people watched the proceedings live.

But when the High Court acquitted him of five charges of child sexual abuse on Tuesday, only a handful of people witnessed the proceedings.

Coronavirus, border lockdowns and social distancing laws meant only a handful of people were allowed inside the Brisbane courtroom where Chief Justice Susan Kiefel read the orders acquitting Cardinal Pell.

A couple more hovered outside the door to hear a decision that – global pandemic and unprecedented lockdowns aside – would normally have attracted a crowd of hundreds.

Just four weeks earlier, the public gallery of the High Court’s main courtroom in Canberra was filled to the brim.

More than 30 reporters were there as the full bench of seven justices heard the case over two days while outside, photographers and camera crews captured Cardinal Pell supporters and opponents clashing.

On Tuesday, the streets outside the High Court in Brisbane were empty but for a gaggle of reporters and some passers-by who stopped to ask what the interest was.

There were no clashing crowds, no lawyers to speak as they departed court.

For those who couldn’t be there, the outcome of one of Australia’s most high-profile cases was revealed by the court itself.

A summary of the court’s decision and a 26-page document outlining its reasons was posted on the High Court’s website.

It became perhaps the first judgment in Australian history to be live tweeted.

Cardinal Pell was convicted of five charges of child sexual abuse by a jury in December 2018 after a trial held completely in secret.

Weeks later, when the convictions were publicly revealed for the first time, Cardinal Pell was faced with a clashing crowd of die-hard supporters and angry protesters.

Media from across the world surrounded him as he entered court, the last time he was a free man until he was driven from Victoria’s Barwon Prison on Tuesday afternoon.

“There is a significant possibility that an innocent person has been convicted,” the High Court said in its reasons.

With international and interstate media restricted from attending, it was a small local media pack that gathered outside the prison to witness and report on Cardinal Pell’s release.

The cardinal released a written statement and didn’t stop to speak as he was whisked from the prison to the Carmelite Monastery in Kew in east Melbourne.

“I hold no ill will to my accused, I do not want my acquittal to add to the hurt and bitterness so many feel; there is certainly hurt and bitterness enough,” he said.

Latest news

crime, law and justice

Coronavirus deters crowds at Pell decision

Cardinal George Pell's court appearances have always attracted large crowds, but the coronavirus meant things went very differently at his acquittal.

health

'Beloved father' is SA's first virus death

A 75-year-old man from Adelaide is the first person in South Australia to die from the coronavirus.

crime, law and justice

Pell release 'devastates' abuse survivors

Advocates say the High Court's decision to overturn Cardinal George Pell's convictions will be devastating for child abuse survivors.

crime, law and justice

Choirboy's dad furious over Pell's release

The father of a choirboy who accused George Pell of sexual abuse is furious and has lost faith in the justice system after the High Court freed the cardinal.

virus diseases

Victoria records 11th virus death

An eleventh person with coronavirus has died in Victoria, while students who can learn from home must do so, the government says.

news

health

'Beloved father' is SA's first virus death

A 75-year-old man from Adelaide is the first person in South Australia to die from the coronavirus.

sport

rugby league

V'landys halts NRL 'scrap points' plan

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has stepped in to pull the plug on a proposal to scrap the results of the NRL's opening two rounds in any restart plan.

world

virus diseases

UK PM fights worsening virus symptoms

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care in a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.