WA Treasurer Ben Wyatt says he's not worrying about the budget surplus but on supporting the economy Image by Rebecca Le May/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Coronavirus erodes WA’s big surplus plans

By AAP

April 24, 2020

2020-04-24 19:01:26

Western Australia’s forecast budget surplus could be eroded by the coronavirus pandemic with renters and landlords the latest targets for economic relief.

The state government has announced a $154.5 million package to support tenants, landlords and the construction industry.

Residential tenants who have lost their job and face financial hardship because of coronavirus will be eligible for grants of up to $2000.

The government has also allocated $100 million in land tax relief grants for commercial landlords who reduce rent for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

A further $24.5 million has been promised to help the building and construction industry keep on existing apprentices and trainees.

Treasurer Ben Wyatt forecast a $2.6 billion budget surplus for the 2019-20 financial year when he handed down the mid-year economic review last December.

But the global devastation wrought by COVID-19 has forced the government to spend big, with close to $2 billion in stimulus measures announced to date.

The treasurer on Thursday said he was not worried about delivering a surplus in 2021

“What I’m worrying about is two things – one, supporting the economy as best we can, but two, ensuring that the state government balance sheet can respond post COVID-19,” Mr Wyatt said.

“We do need to be careful with our finances and it does mean that we do need to be very careful where we target our spend. I’m looking for bang for buck.”

WA on Thursday recorded its second straight day with no new coronavirus cases, while the number of active cases fell to just 81.

The state government has flagged the potential for social distancing rules to be relaxed in coming weeks, potentially starting with public gathering restrictions.

