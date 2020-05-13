‘Coronavirus hairstyle’ popular in Kenya

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A new 'coronavirus' hairstyle is popular in East Africa. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

‘Coronavirus hairstyle’ popular in Kenya

By Desmond Tiro

May 13, 2020

2020-05-13 09:42:23

The coronavirus has revived a hairstyle in East Africa, one with braided spikes that echo the virus’ distinctive shape.

The style’s growing popularity is in part due to economic hardships linked to virus restrictions – it’s cheap, mothers say – and to the goal of spreading awareness that the coronavirus is real.

The hairstyle had gone out of fashion in recent years as imported real and synthetic hair from India, China and Brazil began to flood the market and demand by local women increased.

Pictures of the flowing or braided imported styles are tacked up in beauty salons across much of Africa.

But now, in a makeshift salon beside a busy road in Kibera, a slum in the heart of the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, 24-year-old hairdresser Sharon Refa braids young girls’ hair into the antennae-like spikes that people call the “coronavirus hairstyle.” Girls shift in the plastic chairs as she tugs at their scalps.

“Some grown-ups don’t believe that the coronavirus is real, but then most young children appear keen to sanitise their hands and wear masks. So many adults do not do this, and that is why we came up with the corona hairstyle,” Refa said, her face mask tucked under her chin.

Kenya’s number of confirmed virus cases was nearing 700 as of Monday. With the widespread shortage of testing materials, however, the real number of cases could be higher. Health officials are especially worried about the possible spread of the virus in crowded slums.

Mothers like Margaret Andeya, who is struggling to make ends meet, said the coronavirus hairstyle suits her daughters’ styling needs and her pocket. Virus-related restrictions have stifled the daily work for millions of people with little or no savings.

“This hairstyle is much more affordable for people like me who cannot afford to pay for the more expensive hairstyles out there and yet we want our kids to look stylish,” Andeya said.

It costs 50 Kenyan shillings, or about 70 Australian cents, to get the braids while the average hairdo costs 300 to 500 shillings ($A4.30 to $A7.15). That’s money most people in Kibera cannot afford at the moment.

The technique used in braiding the coronavirus hairstyle is threading, which uses yarn instead of synthetic hair braids. This is the secret to making it affordable, residents said.

“COVID-19 has destroyed the economy, taken our jobs from us, and now money is scarce. I therefore decided to have my child’s hair done up like this at an affordable 50 shillings, and she looks good,” said 26-year-old Mariam Rashid.

Latest sport

rugby league

NSW police to re-investigate Cleary matter

Penrith star Nathan Cleary could be sanctioned by NSW police for allegedly being away from his home on Anzac Day in a breach of social distancing rules.

Australian rules football

Clubs face tough calls before AFL return

While AFL clubs face tough calls on football department staff, the game's governing body continues to negotiate with state governments on training protocols.

motor racing

Ricciardo not tipped for Ferrari switch

Max Verstappen does not expect former Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo to replace Sebastian Vettel at F1 team Ferrari.

rugby league

Non-vaxxers are a risk to NRL squad: Welch

Melbourne star Christian Welch believes NRL players who refuse the flu shot are a risk to the rest of their teammates.

motor racing

F1 ace Vettel quits Ferrari at season end

Sebastian Vettel will quit Ferrari at the end of the season after a contractual breakdown, leaving Australia's Daniel Ricciardo as a possible replacement.

news

epidemic and plague

Aust virus toll hits 98 after NSW death

An 81-year-old woman who was a passenger on the ill-fated Ruby Princess cruise ship has died of coronavirus in NSW, taking the national toll to 98.

sport

rugby league

NSW police to re-investigate Cleary matter

Penrith star Nathan Cleary could be sanctioned by NSW police for allegedly being away from his home on Anzac Day in a breach of social distancing rules.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Newborns among 40 dead in Afghan attacks

Two newborns are among 16 people killed in Afghanistan's capital when gunmen posing as police stormed a hospital, while 24 have died in a separate attack.