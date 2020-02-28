Coronavirus impacts Aust cyclists, sports

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Caleb Ewan is one of the cyclists being tested for the coronavirus on the cancelled UAE Tour. Image by EPA PHOTO

sport

Coronavirus impacts Aust cyclists, sports

By Steve Larkin

February 28, 2020

2020-02-28 15:25:16

Cycling ace Caleb Ewan is among Australians being tested for coronavirus as the impact of the outbreak spreads to other sports in the nation.

Ewan might have been exposed to the potentially deadly coronavirus at the UAE Tour, which has been cancelled after two Italian cyclists had tested positive.

Ewan and compatriot Adam Hansen are among 10 Australian cyclists contesting the tour who are being screened for coronavirus, which has killed at least 2800 people worldwide.

Australia’s 2017 road race champion Miles Scotson is one of those being tested – he withdrew from the event after stage one, citing illness.

The blanket testing of UAE Tour cyclists comes as soccer and rugby union players become the latest Australian athletes affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

A-League club Perth’s Asian Champions League (ACL) game in South Korea next Wednesday has been postponed, while two Super Rugby matches in Japan have been shifted to Australia.

The moves come as Japan, amid fears the coronavirus might force the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics due to start in late July, takes drastic action to curtail the outbreak.

The Japanese government, as coronavirus cases in the country rise to more than 200, has ordered all schools closed until late March, while urging sporting events in the country to be scrapped for the next two weeks.

In the Emirates, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council cancelled the UAE Tour after two unnamed Italian cyclists tested positive to the coronavirus.

“The decision has been taken to ensure protection of all the race’s participants,” the council said in a statement.

All cyclists contesting the seven-stage tour, which started on Sunday and had two stages remaining, were being screened for the flu-like virus.

Staff at all cycling outfits including Australia’s Mitchelton-Scott, whose team leader British cyclist Adam Yates was leading the tour when cancelled, were also being tested, as were tour staff and organisers.

The official race hotel in Abu Dhabi had been sealed off with Cycling News website reporting all riders, staff and journalists were not allowed to leave pending health checks.

In Australia, the Glory announced next Wednesday’s ACL match in South Korea against Ulsan Hyundai FC had been postponed until April 7.

The number of coronavirus cases in South Korea has topped 2000.

Separately, officials from SANZAAR, the governing body of the Super Rugby competition, announced two games involving Japan’s Sunwolves had been shifted to Australia.

The Canberra-based Brumbies’ match on March 6 against the Sunwolves has been moved from Osaka to Wollongong.

And the Sunwolves’ fixture against New Zealand’s champion Crusaders on March 14 has been switched from Tokyo to Brisbane.

Latest sport

rugby league

Ofahengaue ban means blooding baby Broncos

Brisbane to bring in youngsters after forward Joe Ofahengaue was stood down for the first two rounds following an alcohol-related charge.

sport

Coronavirus impacts Aust cyclists, sports

Australian cyclists are among a group being tested for the coronavirus as soccer and rugby become the latest sports affected by the outbreak.

cricket

Perry no certainty to face NZ in T20 WCup

Ellyse Perry is in doubt to play in Australia's sudden-death women's Twenty20 World Cup game against New Zealand due to a sore hip.

rugby union

Super Rugby games relocated to Australia

Two Super Rugby games have been relocated from Japan to Australia with the Sunwolves now facing the Brumbies in Wollongong and Crusaders in Brisbane.

Summer Olympics

Coronavirus no distraction for Chalmers

Australia's Olympic swimming champion Kyle Chalmers says the coronavirus isn't distracting him from preparing for the Tokyo Olympics.

news

politics

Market virus slump adds to summer of hell

Australian shares suffered another steep sell-off as concerns surrounding the coronavirus mounted, potentially further undermining the economic outlook.

sport

rugby league

Ofahengaue ban means blooding baby Broncos

Brisbane to bring in youngsters after forward Joe Ofahengaue was stood down for the first two rounds following an alcohol-related charge.

world

epidemic and plague

World prepares for coronavirus pandemic

WHO is warning nations across the world to prepare for COVID-19 as markets tumble and authorities scramble to contain the outbreak