Coronavirus impacts Aust cyclists, sports

Cycling ace Caleb Ewan is among Australians being tested for coronavirus as the impact of the outbreak spreads to other sports in the nation.

Ewan might have been exposed to the potentially deadly coronavirus at the UAE Tour, which has been cancelled after two Italian cyclists had tested positive.

Ewan and compatriot Adam Hansen are among 10 Australian cyclists contesting the tour who are being screened for coronavirus, which has killed at least 2800 people worldwide.

Australia’s 2017 road race champion Miles Scotson is one of those being tested – he withdrew from the event after stage one, citing illness.

The blanket testing of UAE Tour cyclists comes as soccer and rugby union players become the latest Australian athletes affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

A-League club Perth’s Asian Champions League (ACL) game in South Korea next Wednesday has been postponed, while two Super Rugby matches in Japan have been shifted to Australia.

The moves come as Japan, amid fears the coronavirus might force the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics due to start in late July, takes drastic action to curtail the outbreak.

The Japanese government, as coronavirus cases in the country rise to more than 200, has ordered all schools closed until late March, while urging sporting events in the country to be scrapped for the next two weeks.

In the Emirates, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council cancelled the UAE Tour after two unnamed Italian cyclists tested positive to the coronavirus.

“The decision has been taken to ensure protection of all the race’s participants,” the council said in a statement.

All cyclists contesting the seven-stage tour, which started on Sunday and had two stages remaining, were being screened for the flu-like virus.

Staff at all cycling outfits including Australia’s Mitchelton-Scott, whose team leader British cyclist Adam Yates was leading the tour when cancelled, were also being tested, as were tour staff and organisers.

The official race hotel in Abu Dhabi had been sealed off with Cycling News website reporting all riders, staff and journalists were not allowed to leave pending health checks.

In Australia, the Glory announced next Wednesday’s ACL match in South Korea against Ulsan Hyundai FC had been postponed until April 7.

The number of coronavirus cases in South Korea has topped 2000.

Separately, officials from SANZAAR, the governing body of the Super Rugby competition, announced two games involving Japan’s Sunwolves had been shifted to Australia.

The Canberra-based Brumbies’ match on March 6 against the Sunwolves has been moved from Osaka to Wollongong.

And the Sunwolves’ fixture against New Zealand’s champion Crusaders on March 14 has been switched from Tokyo to Brisbane.