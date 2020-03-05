Discover Australian Associated Press

The coronavirus has spread through all of Iran's provinces, its president says, with 92 people dead. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Coronavirus in almost all Iran’s provinces

By AAP

March 5, 2020

2020-03-05 22:29:40

An outbreak of novel coronavirus has affected almost all of Iran’s provinces, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says, according to the official presidency website.

“This disease is a widespread disease,” he said during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. “It has reached almost all our provinces and in one sense it’s a global disease.”

Iran’s health ministry on Tuesday announced 92 people had died from coronavirus, one of the highest death tolls outside China where the outbreak originated. It said 2922 people had been infected with the coronavirus.

Rouhani said Iran would get through the outbreak with minimum deaths and in the shortest period of time with the skills of its doctors and nurses.

Rouhani also took a jab at an American offer to help with the coronavirus outbreak without mentioning the United States directly.

Last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States had offered to help Iran with the outbreak.

“They’ve appeared with a mask of sympathy that ‘we also want to help the people of Iran’,” Rouhani said. “If you are really telling the truth, then lift sanctions from medicine.”

US President Donald Trump withdrew from a multilateral nuclear agreement with Iran in 2018 and reimposed sanctions that have hammered Iran’s economy.

US officials have said the sanctions do not target medicine for Iran, a point that Iranian officials dispute.

Several Iranian officials have been infected with coronavirus since the outbreak was first announced two weeks ago and one senior official died on Monday.

Video aired on state TV of Wednesday’s cabinet meeting showed Rouhani and ministers in a larger room than the usual venue for the weekly meeting.

Aussie women reach T20 World Cup final

Australia beat South Africa by a rain-affected five runs in a dramatic women's Twenty20 World Cup semi-final, setting up a date with India in the decider.

Coronavirus could affect Australian F1 GP

Italian Formula One teams will be subject to "enhanced screening" ahead of their arrival in Melbourne for next week's season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

McKenna in mix for Bombers season opener

Essendon speedster Conor McKenna is in the frame to play in their AFL season opener after returning from Ireland in good shape.

Patience key to Matildas' Olympic hopes

Matildas coach Ante Milicic believes patience will be the key in his team's Olympic qualifier against Vietnam, with a spot in Tokyo on the line.

Thompson first-up for Aust in Davis Cup

Jordan Thompson and John Millman will play singles for Australia on Friday in their Davis Cup tie against Brazil in Adelaide.

Teen has virus, Sydney high school closed

A student has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the closure of his Sydney school, as NSW's health minister admits it will be difficult to contain the virus

Biden consolidates Super Tuesday comeback

The search for a Democrat to challenge Donald Trump has narrowed to a choice between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden after the latter's Super Tuesday comeback.