Coronavirus in Victoria by the numbers

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 11
* 331 new cases and 19 deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 246 and the national figure to 331
* Latest deaths are a woman in her 50s, a man in his 70s, six women and four men in their 80s, four women and three men in their 90s
* 14 of the latest deaths are linked to aged care
* 15,251 total confirmed Victorian cases, 7880 remain active
* About 520 active cases in regional Victoria
* 650 people in hospital, with 43 in intensive care and 24 on ventilators
* 1097 active cases among healthcare workers, 1838 in aged care
* 2903 “mystery” cases with an unknown source
* A total of 1,854,688 tests, an increase of 34,090
KEY AGED CARE OUTBREAKS
* 193 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping
* 174 St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner
* 147 Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer
* 127 Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth
* 107 BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee
* 106 Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North
* 97 Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg
* 88 Arcare Aged Care Facility in Craigieburn
* 79 Aurrum Aged Care in Plenty
* 79 Glendale Aged Care Facility in Werribee
OTHER KEY OUTBREAKS
* 201 Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown
* 138 JBS Brooklyn
* 120 Melbourne Health Royal Park Campus
* 59 Woolworths Distribution Centre in Mulgrave
* 58 Linfox warehouse in Truganina
* 39 Catholic Regional College in Sydenham
* 32 Inghams in Thomastown
* 28 Diamond Valley Pork in Laverton North
* 26 Multiplex Premier tower
* 20 Hazeldene’s Chicken Farm in Bendigo
* 16 St Joseph’s Primary School in Bendigo
The department is also investigating an outbreak at Poultry Place in Laverton.
* Stage four restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne and stage three protocols for regional Victoria to remain until September 13.
Source: Department of Health and Human Services