Melbourne remains on stage-4 restrictions to counter the coronavirus outbreak. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Coronavirus in Victoria by the numbers

By AAP

August 12, 2020

2020-08-12 16:18:58

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 11

* 331 new cases and 19 deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 246 and the national figure to 331

* Latest deaths are a woman in her 50s, a man in his 70s, six women and four men in their 80s,  four women and three men in their 90s

* 14 of the latest deaths are linked to aged care

* 15,251 total confirmed Victorian cases, 7880 remain active

* About 520 active cases in regional Victoria

* 650 people in hospital, with 43 in intensive care and 24 on ventilators

* 1097 active cases among healthcare workers, 1838 in aged care

* 2903 “mystery” cases with an unknown source

* A total of 1,854,688 tests, an increase of 34,090

KEY AGED CARE OUTBREAKS

* 193 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping

* 174 St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner

* 147 Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer

* 127 Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

* 107 BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee

* 106 Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North

* 97 Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg

* 88 Arcare Aged Care Facility in Craigieburn

* 79 Aurrum Aged Care in Plenty

* 79 Glendale Aged Care Facility in Werribee

OTHER KEY OUTBREAKS

* 201 Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown

* 138 JBS Brooklyn

* 120 Melbourne Health Royal Park Campus

* 59 Woolworths Distribution Centre in Mulgrave

* 58 Linfox warehouse in Truganina

* 39 Catholic Regional College in Sydenham

* 32 Inghams in Thomastown

* 28 Diamond Valley Pork in Laverton North

* 26 Multiplex Premier tower

* 20 Hazeldene’s Chicken Farm in Bendigo

* 16 St Joseph’s Primary School in Bendigo

The department is also investigating an outbreak at Poultry Place in Laverton.

* Stage four restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne and stage three protocols for regional Victoria to remain until September 13.

Source: Department of Health and Human Services

