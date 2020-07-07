Coronavirus in Victoria by the numbers

VICTORIA RECORDS TWO DEATHS AND HIGHEST DAILY INCREASE IN NEW CASES

LASTEST NUMBERS:

* A man in his 60s and a man in his 90s have died in hospital from COVID-19, bringing the state’s toll to 22. National toll at 106.

* 127 new cases on Monday, the highest daily increase yet.

* 34 linked to confirmed outbreaks, 40 discovered through routine testing, 13 linked to community transmission.

* 53 cases remain under investigation.

* 2660 confirmed cases in the state, 645 remain active.

TOWER LOCKDOWN:

* 53 cases in the nine locked-down public housing towers in Flemington and North Melbourne, an increase of 26 from Sunday.

* 398 residents tested on Sunday, plans for all 3000 to be tested.

* Residents of the towers are not allowed to leave for any reason for a minimum of five days, but authorities could extend this to 14 days.

* 32-year-old male resident of one of the Flemington flats arrested for attempting to leave and assaulting police.

* 500 police are guarding the estates each day.

* Employed people living in the buildings will receive a $1500 government hardship payment, while those not in the workforce will receive $750.

* Royal Melbourne Hospital with St John Ambulance have established a 30-bed urgent care clinic at the Showgrounds for residents if needed.

* Thousands of meals, hundreds of food hampers, personal care packs and children’s activity boxes handed out to residents of the estates.

* Postcodes 3031 and 3051 have joined the 10 other “hot zones” under stay-at-home orders.

VICTORIA-NSW BORDER TO BE CLOSED:

* Victoria-New South Wales border will close at 11:59pm on Tuesday, to be managed by NSW government.

* Border crossing exemptions applications can be made via the Services NSW website from Tuesday.

* Specific arrangements to be put in place for people in border towns.

* Frees up staff at airports and train stations to work in other areas, including hotel quarantine.

* Corrections Victoria is taking over management of quarantine, stood-down airline workers recruited.

* Hotel conditions have been widely criticised, including reports guards and hotel staff were not wearing gloves or masks and fresh air breaks were cancelled

VICTORIA’S CLUSTERS:

* 14 new cases linked to Al-Taqwa College outbreak. Health Department also linked some existing cases, taking the total number of cases linked to the outbreak to 77.

* Two new cases linked to Patterson Lakes/Lysterfield family outbreak, taking the total to 15.

* One new case linked to Truganina family outbreak, taking the total to 16.

* One new case linked to Camberwell Grammar School outbreak, taking the total to four.

OTHER NEW CASES TO NOTE:

* Healthcare worker at Royal Melbourne Hospital.

* Healthcare worker at the Alfred Hospital. It’s believed the worker attended the hospital while infectious. Contact tracing underway.

* Worker from a Woolworths online fulfilment centre. It’s believed the person worked shifts while infectious. Contact tracing underway.

* One new case at the JBS abattoir in Brooklyn. All staff at the site are being tested and the department’s outbreak squad will visit today to ensure the appropriate public health actions are taken.

* One new case at the Pacific Meats abattoir in Thomastown. The site has closed and all workers will be tested.

* The department is also investigating cases linked to Telstra Bourke St. Close contacts are in quarantine and the store has been deep cleaned.

Source: Department of Health and Human Services