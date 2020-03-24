Coronavirus leaves Aussie expats in limbo

Australian expats and travellers are choosing between leaving their homes or remaining in limbo overseas as the world locks down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dominique Mills, 26, is making a living giving horse-riding tours in the remote Scottish Highlands, but on Wednesday afternoon she will leave her home of two years indefinitely.

The Queenslander was due to return to Australia briefly at the end of March and reapply for a UK visa but she now doesn’t know if she will be allowed to return.

Like many Australians renewing their visas or building lives overseas, Ms Mills has been unable to get clear information from the British or Australian governments about her status.

A UK Home Office representative told her on Friday that it would be best to “leave by mid-next week at the latest.”

“It was sort of like he was sort of trying to tell me something without saying it directly. So I’ve booked my flight home,” Ms Mills told AAP.

She’s taking a massive risk flying because she’s a vulnerable person herself, having previously been hospitalised for life-threatening pneumonia.

“I’m putting myself at risk by jumping on flights and standing in crowds at airports all over the world. I feel I’m much safer here than travelling right now,” Ms Mills said.

“I’ve had pneumonia so many times and it has almost killed me, and I’m just so scared of having that feeling of not being able to breathe again.”

When she arrives in Brisbane she will also have to self-isolate alone for 14 days because her mother has chronic lung disease.

“If I come with anything I would take her down. I would hate myself if I came back and brought something back with me and made her really sick,” Ms Mills said.

NSW resident Brendan Williams has watched his plans for a two-year working holiday in Canada disintegrate in less than three weeks.

The 24-year-old’s trip through Europe, before his move to Canada, also turned from pleasure to peril as he found himself racing to escape lockdowns in three different countries.

“I came over here hoping to bounce around Europe for a few months before heading to Canada, but that’s pretty much all gone down the drain,” he told AAP.

Mr Williams fled from lockdown in the Czech Republic to Portugal via Spain with four other Australian men.

But they were all barred from boarding their connecting flight in Madrid as they weren’t Portuguese citizens.

Instead, they headed to the resort town of Alicante in the hope of waiting it out, but Spain’s lockdown kicked in and they were soon being questioned by police for being in the country.

After a week waiting without any sign of change, Williams struck out for London alone.

Now he’s unsure of where to go, with his plans of working in Canada in tatters and a flight home to Australia now prohibitively expensive.

“I’m essentially in survival mode in England for the foreseeable future because I really don’t want to go back to Australia. Especially with all the drama from flights, let alone flight prices and airport closures,” he said.

In Guatemala, Tom and Cecilia Norris, 33 and 28, were just six weeks into a trip around the world when they first started hearing the Central American government was battening down against the coronavirus.

They and fellow Australians Jane Macpherson and David Lord, 33 and 31 respectively, had just returned from an overnight trek when they were told the borders would close at midnight on Monday.

They scrambled to leave before being told by the Australian consulate to stay put, but on Wednesday they heard of foreigners leaving by a remote northern border post.

The four decided to move in the middle of the night on Thursday.

Mr Norris’ Guatemalan government contact told them: “You must leave tonight. Do not to stop for anyone, not even the police.”

“Our driver Dannie joked that we were in a movie. He drove so fast that four hours into the trip he had to stop to pour water on the tyres to cool them down. When he did, they were steaming,” he said.

After crossing the border, the two couples flew across Mexico to Los Angeles, where they managed to book flights back to Australia just hours before US President Donald Trump closed the US-Mexico border.

The four don’t know when they will be able to travel again and Mr Norris is concerned about the position travel insurance companies will take when assessing the claims of thousands of Australians returning home.

“Until the government’s global ‘Do Not Travel’ warning, we were covered for pandemics. We hope insurers do not try to exploit these unprecedented circumstances and decline coverage because Australians urgently followed our government’s own advice,” he said.

Ms Macperson added: “I would like to think that would only be the case if you actively chose to leave Australia after that Level 4 (travel warning) came in.”

Thousands of other Australian expatriates and travellers will leave their lives overseas, end long-term trips, or remain in limbo unsure about their visas statuses and travel insurance policies as the deadly coronavirus sweeps the world.

Many are still yet to decide what to do and given the circumstances, it’s unlikely they will receive the advice they need before they have to commit to a course of action.

Comment has been sought from the Australian High Commission in London, the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the UK Home Office.