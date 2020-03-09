Discover Australian Associated Press

Tasmania has confirmed its second coronavirus case, a student who worked at a hotel while sick. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Virus case in Hobart went to work at hotel

By Ethan James

March 9, 2020

2020-03-09 19:36:15

A young man in Hobart with coronavirus ignored health advice to self-isolate and instead went out to a restaurant and a nightclub, and worked at a major hotel.

The student, aged in his 20s, arrived in Hobart on February 26 after travelling from Nepal and Singapore, and suffered cold-like symptoms in the days following. 

He was tested on Friday and advised to self-quarantine while awaiting the results. 

That night, he went to nightspots Cargo and Obar before working a shift at the Hotel Grand Chancellor the next day.

“The risk to diners is low but we do want them to be aware and be vigilant for symptoms in the two weeks after they were dining,” state director of public health Mark Veitch said.

The man returned a positive reading for the coronavirus late on Saturday. 

Health authorities are working with the hotel to determine whether any of the man’s colleagues had close contract with him and require isolation. 

“It’s our belief that he did understand the (self-isolation) requirements,” Dr Veitch said.

“It is unacceptable to continue activities in public or attend work while waiting for the coronavirus virus test results.”

The man worked a total of seven shifts at the hotel last week but it is understood not all involved public contact. 

He also twice briefly attended the Australian Ideal College, where he is a student. 

He is in isolation at the Royal Hobart Hospital in a satisfactory condition, the heath department says. 

Four members of his household and three friends have been quarantined for two weeks.

“If you have been asked to be in self-isolation, you must comply,” state Health Minister Sarah Courtney said. 

“It is very serious and it is very irresponsible if you do not comply with self-isolation.”

It is second case of the virus in Tasmania after a 40-year-old man tested positive in Launceston on Monday. 

