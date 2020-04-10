WA police clear Fyfe for COVID surf breach

Fremantle AFL captain Nat Fyfe has been cleared by Western Australia police after he was photographed surfing in Margaret River amid the state’s strict intrastate travel bans.

“It has been confirmed that Mr Fyfe entered the region in order to provide transport services and was waiting for a truck to be loaded when he went surfing.

As a result, Mr Fyfe had a valid exemption and was compliant with directions regarding regional travel,” WA police said in a statement on Thursday night.

The Dockers said Fyfe had been driving a truck for his father’s business and had been in the region when he stopped for a surf.

Police said the Brownlow medallist did not breach social distancing requirements and the matter was now closed.

A further 14 cases of coronavirus were recorded on Thursday, bringing WA’s total to 495, and include two more health workers at Halls Creek in the Kimberley region, which has a large population of vulnerable indigenous people.

There are now 17 cases in the Kimberley in total, 10 of whom are health workers.

“In relation to Halls Creek, we are very confident that we’ve had no Aboriginal patients or members of the community exposed to those healthcare workers,” Health Minister Roger Cook said while launching a $455,000 mental health campaign focused on self-care during the pandemic.

Seven of the new cases are linked to cruise ships, including four from the Artania, which remains docked in Fremantle with hundreds of crew on board.

Fremantle Ports lists the German liner as scheduled to leave on April 30, well beyond the 14-day quarantine period initially agreed with the federal government, which began on April 3.

The new cases also include three Main Roads employees in the Goldfields region.

There are currently 34 patients in hospital, including 15 in intensive care, while 187 people have recovered.

School holidays officially began on Thursday as Perth weather remained unseasonally warm, but police patrols of popular Cottesloe beach found people being very compliant and supportive of social distancing directives, Mr McGowan said.

The premier has repeatedly warned beaches may be closed if there was widespread disregard of the rules.

He urged people to keep doing the right thing over the Easter break.

“I understand this is no one’s ideal Easter long weekend,” Mr McGowan said.