Virus outbreaks reminder for health carers

Health workers have again been reminded to stay at home if they are sick after recent COVID-19 breakouts in North West Tasmania and a residential aged care facility in NSW were linked to ill staff.

The nation’s virus death toll rose to 72 on Sunday after a 94-year man died at the Newmarch House facility in Kingswood NSW on Sunday following the death of a 93-year old resident on Saturday. Three other men, in Queensland, Victoria and Tasmania, also died on the weekend.

Chief Nursing Officer Alison McMillan says healthcare workers are on the front line and must follow the principles that are being enforced in the community more broadly.

“If you are unwell, please do not go to work. It may be as minor as a scratchy throat, please don’t go to work,” she urged on Sunday.

The number of coronavirus infections now stands at 6606, with the rate of new infections falling below one per cent.

“The rate of increase in new cases has been below one per cent for seven consecutive days now and that is an important national achievement,” federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said in Melbourne.

“What it means is we now have a sustained and genuine flattening of the curve.”

But he warned there was more work to be done to maintain that position and authorities were focused on beating the virus.

“We are winning but we have not won yet. We have to focus on our containment and capacity,” he said.

New personal protection equipment, including an extra 100 million masks over the next six weeks, will be distributed to healthcare workers.

An additional 3.5 million doses of the flu vaccine have also been made available.

“Along with the flu vaccinations, the masks mean we have additional capacity. The masks and the flu vaccinations are protecting our healthcare workers in protecting Australians.”

Mr Hunt said the national cabinet would discuss on Tuesday if certain elective surgeries, including IVF procedures, could resume.

But he joined Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday in warning it was too soon to relax restrictions, including self-isolation and social distancing.

“When you are as successful in suppression as we are, then the notion of being able to eliminate the coronavirus becomes within reach,” he told Sky News.

“But I think the most important thing, the national cabinet has agreed, the suppression strategy is working and we need to stay the course on this,”

Ms McMillan thought it was ambitious to suggest COVID-19 could be eradicated.

“It’s a pandemic around the world and so we always have the potential to reintroduce it … if we were to open our borders,” she earlier told Sky News.

Mr Andrews reported a man in his 80s had died in a Victorian hospital, taking the state’s toll to 15.

Meanwhile, Prime Scott Morrison has clarified the app to help trace people who have been in contact with a coronavirus case won’t be mandatory.

He said the government will be seeking the co-operation and support of Australians to download the app to help health workers, protect the community and help get the economy going again.

However, a number of coalition politicians have said they won’t download the mobile phone app when it is introduced in the next couple of weeks, citing privacy concerns.

They include Nationals MP and former deputy PM Barnaby Joyce.

“I treasure the government knowing as little about me as possible,” Mr Joyce told Nine newspapers.

But Government Services Minister Stuart Robert said he is not sure everyone fully understands the app, including the Nationals MP.

Australia has joined calls for a worldwide, and independent, investigation into how the COVID-19 pandemic happened.