Australia's death toll rose by four while the Artania cruise ship departed from Fremantle. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

health

Coronavirus not an old person’s disease

By Colin Brinsden and Heather McNab

April 18, 2020

2020-04-18 22:41:21

The federal government will be able to allocate more protective face masks to healthcare workers after receiving an earlier than expected shipment of 58 million masks.

The positive news comes even as deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly warned Australians that COVID-19 is not an old person’s disease. 

It comes as the federal government has now received 58 million protective face masks.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said in a statement the delivery of the masks earlier and in larger quantity than expected would allow for further allocations to be released to frontline healthcare workers. 

“The masks are a key element of having our health system prepared and in place as we work towards the aim of easing current restrictions. In particular, they will help with the preparation of a staged resumption of elective surgery procedures,” Mr Hunt said.

Earlier, Mr Kelly said the death of a man in his 40s shows COVID-19 is not an old person’s disease.

The man was a crew member of the Artania cruise ship, which was finally leaving Fremantle, Western Australian waters on Saturday on its way to the Philippines.

“So that is by far our youngest person that has died in Australia from this disease and a terrible tragedy for that man and his family,” Professor Kelly told reporters.

“But it is a reminder for us that this is not just an old person’s disease.”

The death came on a day of relatively high fatalities at four, which pushed the national total to 70.

Meanwhile, Prime Scott Morrison has clarified the app to help trace people who have been in contact with a coronavirus case will not be mandatory.

Taking to Twitter, he said the government will be seeking the “cooperation and support” of Australians to download the app to help health workers, protect the community and help get the economy going again.

Government Services Minister Stuart Robert also tried to allay concerns over privacy, insisting there will be no surveillance involved in connection with the app.

It will simply digitise what health workers do now to try and trace anyone who has been in contact with COVID-19 case.

Meanwhile, the Queensland government has offered $200 million to cash-strapped airline Virgin Australia to help it through the crisis, having so far been unsuccessful in its request for a $1.4 billion loan from the Morrison government.

