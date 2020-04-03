Coronavirus puts NZ magazines on the rack

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Jacinda Ardern says she is "disappointed" to see a host of New Zealand magazines closed. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Coronavirus puts NZ magazines on the rack

By Ben McKay

April 3, 2020

2020-04-03 14:57:42

The New Zealand Women’s Weekly is the latest casualty of a coronavirus-prompted implosion of the country’s media industry.

Savage blows to advertising revenues have left non-government media hanging by a thread, leading to cuts and shutdowns.

Media giant NZME has closed one radio station already – Radio Sport – while warning staff of job losses at flagship outlets NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB.

Mediaworks, which operates the only commercial television rival to state-owned TV1 as well as a string of radio brands, has asked employees to take a 15 per cent pay decrease as executives take an even bigger haircut.

And on Thursday morning, staff at magazine publishing house Bauer NZ – the owner of the Women’s Weekly – were told on a conference call by chief executive Brendon Hill they no longer had jobs.

Mr Hill said the government’s decision to classify magazines as non-essential during the lockdown was a “devastating blow” and left management no choice.

“It has put our business in an untenable position,” Hill said, according to the NZ Herald.

“Publishing in New Zealand is very dependent on advertising revenue and it is highly unlikely that demand will ever return to pre-crisis levels.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was “extraordinarily disappointed and frankly gutted” to see the closures, before taking aim at the German-owned Bauer for the decision.

Most Kiwi media companies are taking up the government’s wage subsidy scheme – similar to Australia’s JobKeeper program – to receive lump sums for every employee.

Ms Ardern said Bauer “refused” to do so.

“The government actively sought to assist Bauer through this period of time,” she said.

“This appears to have been a decision made at the same time as COVID-19, but not because of it.”

Bauer’s other titles include The Listener, published since 1939, North & South, Woman’s Day and Your Home & Garden.

The publications may find new homes.

The NZ Herald reported that Horton Media would be looking “through the wreckage” of the closure before deciding whether to pick up any titles.

The New Zealand government instituted a vast lockdown last Thursday, classifying most media as essential but leaving out magazines and non-daily newspapers.

A backlash forced the government to reverse its position to allow rural and non-English language publications to operate.

The irony is that audience figures for media are currently booming as more New Zealanders tune in and read about COVID-19.

Mediaworks boss Michael Anderson said forced wage cuts came as his company was in a “fight for survival”.

“This is a critical move for our company if we intend to stay operational in the coming months and actively try to avoid large-scale redundancies,” he said.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the government understood the media industry would need further assistance in the “medium term”, meaning weeks ahead.

“We definitely want a plurality of media. The state cannot be the only media (source),” he said.

“We understand the media sector is one of a number of sectors, as we work our way through this, who are looking at recovery plans.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Burke's AFLW plea to administrators

Western Bulldogs AFLW coach Nathan Burke has pleaded with the AFL to make sure the national women's competition thrives beyond the coronavirus crisis.

Summer Olympics

AOC's Coates takes $120,000 pay cut

Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates is taking a 20 per cent pay cut but will still be paid more than $475,000 by the Olympic organisation.

cricket

Cummins, Aussies in IPL holding pattern

Australia spearhead Pat Cummins doesn't expect to be playing cricket for a while but is hopeful a delayed Indian Premier League season will take place in 2020.

rugby league

'No bad ideas' for NRL's Apollo Project

The NRL's Apollo Project will work for the next two months to explore ways of getting the season up and running as soon as possible.

basketball

NBL not sold on LaMelo's Hawks buy

The NBL aren't ready to hand the keys over just yet, despite claims from star recruit LaMelo Ball's management team that he has bought the Illawarra Hawks.

news

health

Coronavirus death toll rises to 12 in NSW

The coronavirus death toll has risen to 12 in NSW after a 74-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man died from the infection.

sport

Australian rules football

Burke's AFLW plea to administrators

Western Bulldogs AFLW coach Nathan Burke has pleaded with the AFL to make sure the national women's competition thrives beyond the coronavirus crisis.

world

disease

Aust tourists set to leave horror cruise

Australians on the Zaandam and Rotterdam cruise liners will soon be on an evacuation flight, after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis allowed the ships to dock.