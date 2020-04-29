Discover Australian Associated Press

Some states are easing coronavirus restrictions while others are maintaining social distancing. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Coronavirus restriction changes by state

By William Ton

April 29, 2020

2020-04-29 08:53:28

WHICH STATES AND TERRITORIES ARE EASING CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS?

NEW SOUTH WALES

* NSW will ease gathering restrictions from Friday, May 1.

* A maximum of two adults and their children will be permitted to visit others in their homes.

* Bondi and Bronte beaches have reopened for exercise only while Tamarama beach is only open for locals.

* Students will return to classrooms by mid-term following a staged return during the first fortnight.

* “We know that for many people, they’ve been cooped up in their homes for a number of weeks, and with the exception of exercising, medical needs or buying what they need or going to work, many people have been isolated in their homes,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

VICTORIA

* Coronavirus restrictions to be reassessed on May 11 when the state of emergency ends.

* “I don’t know what transmission will look like this week or next week, but I think the state of emergency going to May 11 is a nice line-up with the national cabinet process for a real look at changing the restrictions,” Victorian Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said.

QUEENSLAND

* Stay-at-home restrictions to ease from Saturday, May 2.

* Family picnics and weekend drives allowed, national parks will reopen and people can shop for clothing and shoes.

* Citizens must stay within 50km of their homes, and social distancing will still be enforced.

* People from the same household can go out together, while those who live alone can spend time with one other person.

* No change to schools until at least May 15 with students continuing to learn remotely where they can.

* “We recognise that Queenslanders have done a great job in trying to flatten that curve. So we also know it’s having a big impact on people’s mental health. We thought we could lift some stay-at-home restrictions,” Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

* Coronavirus restrictions eased from Monday, 27 April.

* Two-person limit on non-work activities, including picnics, boating, hiking, camping. Group exercise eased from two to 10 people, provided they adhere to social distancing and good hygiene.

* Weddings and funerals can have up to 10 people present.

* In real estate, open houses and display villages permitted but records must be kept of everyone who enters a home.

* Students will return to the classroom from May 29.

* WA Premier Mark McGowan said it was a “cautious relaxation” of restrictions.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

* South Australia health officials are looking at which restrictions can be lifted after a fifth consecutive day of no new coronavirus cases.

* “While you will see some states starting to adjust the restrictions, it’s worth bearing in mind that South Australia didn’t regulate to the same degree,” SA Chief Public Health Officer Professor Nicola Spurrier said.

TASMANIA

* Tasmania won’t follow the lead of other states in easing social restrictions.

* Restrictions closing non-essential retail in the northwest have been pushed back to at least May 3.

* Most Tasmanian students to begin term two on Tuesday remotely, but schools in the northwest area will open a week later. 

* “Where some states might lift restrictions early, I don’t believe we will be doing that. I don’t intend to make knee-jerk reaction and take us to a position where the restrictions come off too quickly and then leaves us exposed,” Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein said. 

NORTHERN TERRITORY

* Parks and reserves will reopen this weekend.

* Cafes and gyms expected to reopen in June, but under strict rules.

* The territory’s borders to be the last things to be lifted.

* “Based on our progress so far we expect there will be some businesses that can re-open or return to more regular operations within the next months,” Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner said.

ACT

* The territory won’t lift any restrictions soon.

* “This is not a race or a contest between jurisdictions. We are in a great position here in the ACT, largely thanks to the great community effort in complying with the rules around physical distancing. However, we have seen around the world what can happen when restrictions are imposed too late or taken away too early,” ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said.

