Some states are easing coronavirus restrictions while others are maintaining social distancing. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Coronavirus restriction changes by state

By William Ton

April 28, 2020

2020-04-28 16:16:53

WHICH STATES AND TERRITORIES ARE EASING CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS?

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

* Coronavirus restrictions eased from Monday, 27 April.

* Two-person limit on non-work activities, including picnics, boating, hiking, camping, and group exercise eased from two to 10 people, provided they adhere to social distancing and good hygiene.

* Weddings and funerals can have up to 10 people present.

* In real estate, open houses and display villages permitted but records must be kept of everyone who enters a home.

* Students will return to the classroom from May 29.

* WA Premier Mark McGowan said it was a “cautious relaxation” of restrictions.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

* Parks and reserves will reopen this weekend.

* Cafes and gyms expected to reopen in June, but under strict rules.

* “We can only do this because of the work and sacrifices of Territorians and we can only keep our parks open if Territorians are respectful of each other’s space,” Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner said.

QUEENSLAND

* Stay-at-home restrictions to ease from Saturday, May 2.

* Family picnics and weekend drives allowed, national parks will reopen and people can shop for clothing and shoes.

* Citizens must stay within 50km of their homes, and social distancing will still be enforced.

* People from the same household can go out together, while those who live alone can spend time with one other person.

* No change to schools until at least May 15 with students continuing to learn remotely where they can.

* “We recognise that Queenslanders have done a great job in trying to flatten that curve. So we also know it’s having a big impact on people’s mental health. We thought we could lift some stay-at-home restrictions,” Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says.

VICTORIA

* Coronavirus restrictions to be reassessed on May 11 when the state of emergency ends.

* “I don’t know what transmission will look like this week or next week, but I think the state of emergency going to May 11 is a nice line-up with the national cabinet process for a real look at changing the restrictions,” Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said.

TASMANIA

* Restrictions closing non-essential retail in the northwest, due to be lifted on Sunday, have been pushed back to at least May 3.

* Most Tasmanian students to begin term two on Tuesday remotely, but schools in the northwest area will open a week later. 

* “I don’t want to have a knee-jerk reaction … take away restrictions too early only to have to bring them back again,” Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein said. 

NEW SOUTH WALES

* NSW not considering any changes to social restrictions at the moment.

* “Yes, we definitely want to ease restrictions. Yes, we definitely want people to have a greater sense of normality in their lives. But we also have to be aware that comes with an obvious consequence, more cases and more people getting sick – we appreciate that will happen until we have a cure or a vaccine,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

* South Australia not looking at easing any coronavirus restrictions “any time soon”.

* “Our restrictions are actually not as severe in some respects as other states and territories,” South Australian Health Minister Stephen Wade said.

ACT

* The territory won’t lifting any restrictions soon.

* “This is not a race or a contest between jurisdictions. We are in a great position here in the ACT, largely thanks to the great community effort in complying with the rules around physical distancing. However, we have seen around the world what can happen when restrictions are imposed too late or taken away too early,” ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said.

