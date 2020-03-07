Coronavirus spreads, states plan for worst

A Victorian doctor who continued to work after falling ill has become the latest confirmed case of coronavirus.

His diagnosis has prompted concern for more than 70 patients he treated at The Toorak Clinic in Melbourne, who, along with staff, are required to self-isolate.

Two patients he visited in Malvern’s Mecwacare nursing home are also being isolated in their rooms.

“I’m absolutely flabbergasted that a doctor who has experienced flu-like symptoms has presented to work,” Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said on Saturday morning.

“I understand it was very mild symptoms – perhaps he didn’t make the potential link – but we’ve now got 70 patients that have been contacted so it is incredibly important that all healthcare workers take this matter very seriously.”

The doctor in his 70s is believed to have contracted COVID-19 in the US state of Colorado. He began to show symptoms while returning to Melbourne via San Francisco.

In NSW, authorities are considering closing a Sydney school after a student became infected.

Epping Boys High School was shut down on Friday and could be closed for a fortnight after a 16-year-old male student tested positive.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant says the government is “prepared to take whatever action” is in the best interests of students and the community.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday estimated the coronavirus outbreak could cost Australian taxpayers about $1 billion in health spending.

He announced a special shared funding deal to help states and territories shoulder hospital, health service and other response costs.

Nationwide there have been about 60 confirmed cases. The rate is rapidly climbing, with NSW doubling its figures in a week to 28.

Talks on epidemic planning were also held on Friday for the aged care sector while Queensland has been looking at a range of scenarios to decide the threshold for drastic measures such as the closure of schools.

Meanwhile, four more Australians have been caught up in yet another cruise ship emergency, this time off the coast of California.