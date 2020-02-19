Discover Australian Associated Press

A federal grant of $2 million will research the development of a coronavirus vaccine. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Govt offers $2m for coronavirus research

By Christine McGinn

February 19, 2020

2020-02-19 16:01:34

Australian researchers trying to develop a vaccine for coronavirus can share in a $2 million federal fund designed to speed up the work.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the grant scheme at the Peter Doherty Institute in Melbourne, where experts were the first to grow COVID-19 in a laboratory outside of China.

“We are going to be putting that money into a competitive program to find a vaccine,” Mr Morrison told reporters on Tuesday.

“There are many research projects that are going on around the world to do this very task, and Australia is going to play its part in that process.

“We want to get as many of the brightest and smartest minds in Australia, working on this task.”

Researchers from across the country will be able to apply for money from the Medical Research Future Fund in the hope of developing a coronavirus vaccine.

The cash adds to the work already being undertaken by the institute, CSIRO and University of Queensland. 

Researchers at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity in Melbourne last month grew the virus in the lab, which may lead to an antibody test for detection in humans.

When asked why the money was put to a grant process rather than simply given to those already working on a vaccine, Health Minister Greg Hunt said it was for more research.

“We’re providing an opportunity for additional funding over and above that which is already occurring,” he told reporters.

“We are hoping that funding will encourage even further work.”

There is already $25 million over four years going to the Victorian infectious diseases reference laboratory and $50 million through the National Health and Medical Research Council grants to the Peter Doherty Institute, he added.

The institute – a joint effort between the University of Melbourne and the Royal Melbourne Hospital – can apply for the grants program.

“We will certainly apply for this funding to boost our efforts to create a vaccine for this virus, which as of today, has infected more than 70,000 people across the globe,” University of Melbourne Professor, and institute director, Sharon Lewin said.

The University of Queensland and other institutions are yet to say if they will apply.

Australasian Society for Infectious Diseases President Professor Josh Davis said Australian researchers had been at the forefront of vaccine development.

“It’s great that the Australian government recognises this, and is willing to invest in the development of a much-needed vaccine against COVID-19,” he told AAP.

The Medical Research Future Fund will firm up the details of the grant process this week.

The NHMRC will advise the government on the merit order of the research.

