Coronavirus vaccine trial set for Perth

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine are expected to begin in Perth within months. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Coronavirus vaccine trial set for Perth

By AAP

April 29, 2020

2020-04-29 00:53:06

An Australian clinical research company is set to trial a potential coronavirus vaccine and says it will be seeking volunteers in the next two months.

Perth-based Linear Clinical Research will trial a “ground-breaking” potential vaccine being developed to help the body produce antibodies to fight the coronavirus.

China-based biotechnology company Clover Biopharmaceuticals has developed the potential vaccine, COVID-19 S-Trimer, a statement on Tuesday said.

Linear chief executive Jayden Rogers said the vaccine candidate showed great potential, and securing the trial was a major coup for Australia.

“This is one of the most prominent trials globally and involves some of the most renowned vaccines companies,” Mr Rogers said in the statement.

He said Clover was one of the first companies to start developing a vaccine when it began work in January.

COVID-19 S-Trimer is one of the first potential vaccines to make it to human trials, he said.

Linear will be seeking healthy adults, including the elderly, to volunteer for the first phase of the trial within the next two months .

If successful, the next phase of the trial would involve thousands of people around the world, before it’s hoped a vaccine could be made widely available.

“We are fortunate to be one of the few countries in the world to still be offering functional clinical trial facilities because we do not have large volumes of COVID-19 cases as compared to other parts of the world,” Mr Rogers said.

Australia continues to have a low rate of new coronavirus cases, with 6720 people diagnosed to date and 83 deaths.

More than 2.97 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and more than 205,000 have died.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Players want to see family in AFL hubs

Being able to see family remains central to player negotiations with the AFL as the league attempts to resume the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

cricket

Cricket Australia close to contract list

Cricket Australia and state-association owners could soon be rowing in the same direction, while CA's 2020-21 national contract list will soon be unveiled.

rugby league

NRL announce 20-round league season

An additional 18 rounds of NRL is scheduled for 2020 after the league finalised talks with broadcasters on a restructured season.

rugby league

Tamworth mayor welcomes NRL's Warriors

The NRL is looking at the Warriors spending their two-week isolation period in the NSW city of Tamworth as they plan to restart the season on May 28.

rugby league

Mitchell, Addo-Carr charged by police

NSW State of Origin representatives Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr will face court in August after being charged with firearms offences.

news

virus diseases

Restrictions ease but NSW deaths continue

Four more residents have died from COVID-19 at Newmarch House aged care facility in Sydney's west taking the home's total to 11 deaths.

sport

Australian rules football

Players want to see family in AFL hubs

Being able to see family remains central to player negotiations with the AFL as the league attempts to resume the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

world

virus diseases

WHO chief says pandemic 'far from over'

The spread of COVID-19 is disrupting immunisation programmes for children in many countries, the World Health Organisation says.