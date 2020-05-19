Coronavirus closes Melbourne nursing homes

Two Melbourne aged care facilities are in lockdown after residents tested positive, then negative, to coronavirus.

Hammond Care nursing home at Caulfield, in Melbourne’s southeast, went into lockdown on Monday after a resident in its dementia facility tested positive to COVID-19, before a second swab came back negative.

General manager Angela Raguz said the facility is treating the patient as a positive case while the Department of Health investigates.

“We’re erring on the side of caution,” she told 3AW radio on Tuesday, noting all staff were being tested.

“We’re up in the air a little bit, to be honest.”

It follows a similar situation at the Villa Maria Aged Care Home at Bundoora, where a resident who was taken to hospital at the weekend with a fever returned an inconclusive test result.

The resident was one of six new coronavirus cases announced in the state on Monday, as the Department of Health treats all inconclusive results as positive.

But a subsequent test showed the resident did not have COVID-19.

As a precaution, the facility is in lockdown and the resident is isolating in their room as they await the result of two more tests.

All staff and residents will be tested over the coming days and contact tracing is underway.

Meanwhile, 12 McDonald’s outlets were closed after a visit from a coronavirus-infected delivery driver.

The fast-food outlets have been shut for deep-cleaning after the truck driver made deliveries while asymptomatic with COVID-19.

No employee has tested positive in connection to the driver.

The driver was an extended family member of a worker at the McDonald’s in Fawkner, where a cluster emerged on May 9.

Eleven cases have been linked to the cluster.

McDonald’s said in a statement that close contacts and staff who have worked specific shifts during and after the driver’s delivery have been told not to return to work for 14 days, and to be tested.

The state’s total COVID-19 infections sits at 1567, around 120 of which are active.