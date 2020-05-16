Vic treasurer eyes off post-war approach

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas says the state budget is in deficit to the tune of $773 million. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic treasurer eyes off post-war approach

By Marnie Banger

May 16, 2020

2020-05-16 13:08:27

Victoria’s treasurer plans to take a post-wartime approach to getting the state economy moving again in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tim Pallas revealed Victoria recorded a $773 million deficit for the first nine months of 2019/20, as it ramped up spending on virus support measures at the tail end of that period.

The result, laid out in a March quarter financial report released on Friday, is an improvement on the $1.1 billion deficit Victoria recorded in the first six months of the financial year.

But it’s short of the progress needed for Victoria to hit its previously-budgeted surplus of $618 million for the year.

Mr Pallas stressed the government had been on track to reach that surplus before it was forced to grapple with bushfires and the coronavirus crisis.

Surpluses are now the last thing from its mind.

“We’re not chasing surpluses and we won’t deliver a surplus in this year’s budget, let me be very clear,” he told reporters.

“But what we will do is put a surplus of effort into looking after the welfare of Victorians.”

The government’s revenue from stamp duty didn’t drop substantially in the March quarter, due to the lag of up to three months in the cash hitting its coffers after people buy a home.

But there has been less GST revenue available as consumption has moderated.

The January bushfires are estimated to have shaved $500 million – or 0.1 per cent – off Victoria’s gross state product, or output.

The government has also spent more than $5 billion on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of which was rolled out at the end of March.

The final state budget will be produced in October or November and the treasurer has warned the situation could worsen as the government continues spending to ensure Victorians’ wellbeing.

On the other side of the health crisis, he will be taking cues from how jurisdictions recovered after World War II.

“What the strategy was then and what the strategy should be going forward, is you grow the size of your economy so you effectively get a much greater capacity to repay both debt and you repair your budget position quicker,” he said.

One of Victoria’s biggest economic drivers, population growth, will be restrained, so Mr Pallas said he will have to rely on its other growth levers.

That means helping people back into the jobs market as quickly as possible to boost productivity.

The treasurer doesn’t intend to increase the tax burden on the community.

But the government is considering who has been hardest-hit by COVID-19, and who has benefited – such as internet providers and supermarkets.

The state opposition has laid out a wide-ranging plan that it says will put Victorians back to work and support businesses, including measures it has been spruiking in the last few weeks.

They include ruling out new taxes, freezing council rates, waiving fees and charges for businesses to July 2021 and a $1 billion fund to reboot manufacturing.

“This is not a plan for the next election, because Victorians can’t afford to wait that long,” Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien said.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL boss outlines COVID-19 testing regime

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has receiving a daily log of COVID-19 test results, with more than 1200 players and officials producing negative results.

rugby league

NRL clubs expect flexible draw next week

The NRL are expected to offer flexibility on where games will be staged when the rest of the draw is released next week.

rugby league

NRL teams denied one-referee scrimmage

Coronavirus-enforced travel restrictions mean NRL teams won't have the benefit of scrimmages under the new referee system before the season returns on May 28.

motor racing

McLaren: Ricciardo always our No.1 choice

McLaren's team boss Zak Brown said the team's new Australian recruit for next season, Daniel Ricciardo, was always their No.1 choice.

rugby union

New RA chairman wants to see faster rugby

Rugby Australia chairman-elect Hamish McLennan expects to run a lean organisation and wants to see the game get a bit quicker.

news

politics

Restrictions eased, but 'let's not party'

This weekend sees the reopening of some pubs and restaurants and the imminent return to classrooms, but Australians are being warned to heed health advice.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL boss outlines COVID-19 testing regime

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has receiving a daily log of COVID-19 test results, with more than 1200 players and officials producing negative results.

world

virus diseases

Public warned as virus restrictions ease

WHO representative Hans Kluge has urged caution, saying "the personal behaviour of each of us will determine the behaviour of the virus".