Corporation offers retailers rent relief

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Queensland's SouthBank Corporation will give financial relief to its retailers during the pandemic. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Corporation offers retailers rent relief

By Paul Osborne

March 25, 2020

2020-03-25 16:00:11

An Australian corporation is hoping other businesses follow suit in providing retailers a rent holiday, to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Queensland’s South Bank Corporation will provide financial relief to its retailers to help support jobs and precinct businesses during the pandemic, AAP has been told.

In another innovation, the corporation is also providing free half-hour parking to make it easier for people to get take-away meals and support local business.

“These are unprecedented times for the entire population, however we are ramping up our efforts to help save jobs and small businesses in the South Bank Corporation retail precinct,” Professor Delves said.

The measures include foregoing rent and outgoings from April 1 to September 30 and refunding rents that had already been paid to the corporation in March.

The free parking will enable roadside collection of ordered take-away food.

Pools at the popular parklands were officially closed on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state and territory leaders are meeting on Tuesday night to discuss ways to ease pressure on commercial and home renters who find themselves in financial difficulties.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Players losing PR battle: Nick Riewoldt

St Kilda great Nick Riewoldt says the AFL players need to make it clear they're willing to take whatever hit the game needs them to take.

Summer Olympics

Aussies promised Olympic spots are safe

Australian athletes already selected for the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics won't need to re-qualify when the event is finally staged.

sport

Olympics paused as NRL, AFL remain in flux

The Australian Olympic Committee has offered some comfort to athletes after the Tokyo Games were postponed, but NRL and AFL continue to search for answers.

rugby league

Richest NRL club in 'fight for survival'

Brisbane CEO Paul White says the club is in a fight for survival during the NRL season postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

Coaches association want seat at NRL table

The newly-formed NRL coaches association wants a say in what football departments will look like under an NRL cost restructure.

news

government

Lengthy delays expected at Qld-NSW border

Residents living in the NSW Tweed and New England areas will face a Queensland border policed in an RBT-style as the state controls who enters from midnight.

sport

Australian rules football

Players losing PR battle: Nick Riewoldt

St Kilda great Nick Riewoldt says the AFL players need to make it clear they're willing to take whatever hit the game needs them to take.

world

virus diseases

Olympics postponed, US nears relief deal

The Tokyo Olympics has been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, while US lawmakers are closing in on a $US2 trillion relief package.