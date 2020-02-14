(CORRECTION) THE GARDEN OF UNEARTHLY DELIGHTS

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
ROY VANDERVEGT

(CORRECTION) THE GARDEN OF UNEARTHLY DELIGHTS

By ROY VANDERVEGT

February 14, 2020

2020-02-14 18:06:19

*RETRANSMISSION, CAPTION CORRECTION*

This corrected amends images issued Thursday, February 13, 2020, with the image ID: 20200213001448997062, 20200213001448997038, 20200213001448996451, 20200213001448996430, 20200213001448996417, 20200213001448996377, 20200213001448996397, 20200213001448996365, 20200213001448996344, 20200213001448996332, 20200213001448996300, 20200213001448996312, 20200213001448996281, 20200213001448996269, 20200213001448996245, 20200213001448996257, 20200213001448996232, 20200213001448996220, 20200213001448996195, 20200213001448996207, 20200213001448996183 – Corrects the spelling of performer to Caitlin Tomson-Moylan (NOT: Caitlin Thomson Moylan) The revised caption should read – Spencer Craig and Caitlin Tomson-Moylan of the Blanc de Blanc Encore perform during a media preview of the Garden of Unearthly Delights festival precinct at Rundle Park in Adelaide, Thursday, February 13, 2020

Latest sport

golf

Green chases golf great at Australian Open

South Korea's Inbee Park and England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff lead the Women's Australian Open golf championship at Royal Adelaide after two rounds.

Australian rules football

Collingwood AFL star Beams in car accident

Collingwood AFL star Dayne Beams has spent the night in hospital after suffering minor injuries in a car accident in Melbourne.

soccer

Sage might not sell Glory to bitcoin group

Perth Glory owner Tony Sage has flown to Europe to meet London Football Exchange founder Jim Aylward, but will the sale of the A-League club go ahead?

soccer

Corica backs Sydney to cope with schedule

Sydney FC coach Steve Corica expects his team to handle a busy fixture list after the postponed A-League derby against Western Sydney was moved to February 28.

cricket

Aus top order will keep attacking: Gardner

Australia's misfiring top order won't change their attacking approach as they look to find form in a women's T20 World Cup warm-up game against the West Indies.

news

unions

Jetstar ground crew to strike for 24 hours

Jetstar ground crew will strike for 24 hours on Wednesday to protest against the airline's current employment proposal, promising chaos for travellers.

sport

golf

Green chases golf great at Australian Open

South Korea's Inbee Park and England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff lead the Women's Australian Open golf championship at Royal Adelaide after two rounds.

world

disease

No peak in sight as China virus cases jump

China has reported more than 5000 new coronavirus cases while Japan recorded its first death due to the illness.