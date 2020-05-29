Costa Group chief exec to retire

Costa Group chief executive Harry Debney is retiring after 10 years at the helm, in a new era of leadership at the fruit and vegetable grower.

Mr Debney will step down in the next nine months and Costa will search internally and externally for his replacement, shareholders were told via an annual general meeting on Friday.

Mr Debney joined Costa in 2010 after eight years as chief executive for packaging giant Visy.

The news comes after the company lost chief financial officer Linda Kow in May, who left the company after 10 years.

Her replacement is Wayne Johnston, who most recently worked for Sigma Healthcare.