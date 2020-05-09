Discover Australian Associated Press

The first stage of easing Queensland's coronavirus restrictions is just a week away. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Countdown on for Qld lockdown being eased

By Shae McDonald and Aaron Bunch

May 9, 2020

2020-05-09 16:51:46

Queenslanders will be able to dine at restaurants, exercise in groups and go to the beauty salon from next weekend as the state continues to wind back its coronavirus restrictions.

Up to 10 people will be able to congregate in parks, at pools and on playgrounds from Saturday, May 16.

Gatherings of the same size will be permitted at weddings and places of worship, while up to 30 people will be allowed at outdoor funerals.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said stage one of the way out of the COVID-19 lockdown would also help stimulate the state’s multi-billion-dollar tourism, retail and hospitality sectors.

Restaurants, cafes, clubs, shops and beauty salons will all be able to reopen from next weekend, with 10 people permitted in each venue at one time.

The roadmap to reopening businesses will bring some certainty to tourism operators, Queensland Tourism Industry Council chief executive Daniel Gschwind said.

“The only thing that will save us is to get businesses back to work,” he told AAP.

“There is a long way to recovery but we believe there is enormous pent up demand for the public to bust out of their homes, bust out of their backyards, and explore within Australia.”

Open homes and property auctions will also return, while Queenslanders will be able to go on day trips up to 150 kilometres from their homes.

It’s a different story in the outback, where up to 20 people will be allowed to dine out and residents will be able to travel up to 500 kilometres away.

Birdsville Hotel general manager Ben Fullagar said it was great news for the tiny border town, known for its annual racing carnival.

“Everyone has done really well social distancing and staying clear of each other … it will be nice for them to come in and catch up in the dining room and enjoy a meal and a cold drink,” he told AAP.

“Everyone is hanging out for a steak.”

Queensland will be one of the first states to emerge from the strict lockdown measures that were implemented to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Ms Palaszczuk made the announcement on Friday, following a national cabinet meeting.

“It’s going to look a bit different, but we’re going to back each other, we’re going to get through this, and we’re going to get through this together,” she said.

Ms Palaszczuk said she hoped stage two would be implemented by the June school holidays, so that families could go on a driving trip.

“Then in July we are absolutely hoping … we will be able to open up travel for right across Queensland,” she said.

Stages two and three include gatherings of up to 20 and 100 people respectively, the reopening of gyms, nightclubs and stadiums.

Ms Palaszczuk said the measures would be evaluated at the end of every month, according to the latest health advice.

She warned Queensland’s borders would remain closed while there was a risk of infection from other states.

