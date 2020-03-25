Discover Australian Associated Press

Interstate residents will have to apply for a permit to enter Queensland from midnight on Wednesday. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

government

Countdown to Queensland border closure

By Robyn Wuth

March 25, 2020

2020-03-25 11:25:52

Thousands of people living in northern NSW are still waiting for travel permit details before Queensland closes its border at midnight on Wednesday.

Those not travelling for work, medical appointments or delivering freight are barred from crossing the border. 

With hours to go until residents living in northern NSW face a police controlled border, there is no system in place allowing them to apply for the proposed travel permit.

Police are considering stickers that residents can place on their cars as a means of quickly identifying those allowed through, Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said.

“We acknowledge this inconvenience may be quite challenging for some people, but we appeal to them to comply with our directions to help manage the impact of COVID-19 on our community,” he said.

“You will see police officers and other officials, government officials, out on the road as of one minute past midnight … making sure that these measures work.”

Many residents say it would be difficult to stop people crossing the border, but the measures had been put in place to protect the community, Mr Gollschewski said.

“The fact about this is that what we’re trying to do is reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19,” he said.

“So that’s about the big numbers of people coming across. The fact that someone might sneak through somewhere in the back of beyond, on some dirt track is probably not the focus for this.

“This is really about the big numbers of people on major corridors.”

health

Two children among NSW's 1000 virus cases

Two children under the age of 10 are the youngest people in NSW to test positive to COVID-19 as the number of confirmed cases in the state passes 1000.

health

NSW Health let people off cruise ship: ABF

The Australian Border Force has blamed NSW Health for the disembarkation of coronavirus-infected passengers from the Ruby Princess.

politics

Virus halts auctions, weddings, tattoos

Australia will be placed into an even tighter lockdown from midnight on Wednesday night as governments desperately try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

politics

Australians banned from leaving country

All Australians will be barred from leaving the country to travel overseas, with limited exceptions for some aid workers and vital government duties.

health

Two children among NSW's 1000 virus cases

Two children under the age of 10 are the youngest people in NSW to test positive to COVID-19 as the number of confirmed cases in the state passes 1000.

sport

Australian rules football

Players not at war with AFL: Dangerfield

AFLPA president Patrick Dangerfield says the players aren't in a pay war with the AFL after the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

world

virus diseases

Olympics postponed, US nears relief deal

The Tokyo Olympics has been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, while US lawmakers are closing in on a $US2 trillion relief package.