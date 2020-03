Countdown to Queensland border closure

Thousands of people living in northern NSW are still waiting for travel permit details before Queensland closes its border at midnight on Wednesday.

Those not travelling for work, medical appointments or delivering freight are barred from crossing the border.

With hours to go until residents living in northern NSW face a police controlled border, there is no system in place allowing them to apply for the proposed travel permit.

Police are considering stickers that residents can place on their cars as a means of quickly identifying those allowed through, Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said.

“We acknowledge this inconvenience may be quite challenging for some people, but we appeal to them to comply with our directions to help manage the impact of COVID-19 on our community,” he said.

“You will see police officers and other officials, government officials, out on the road as of one minute past midnight … making sure that these measures work.”

Many residents say it would be difficult to stop people crossing the border, but the measures had been put in place to protect the community, Mr Gollschewski said.

“The fact about this is that what we’re trying to do is reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19,” he said.

“So that’s about the big numbers of people coming across. The fact that someone might sneak through somewhere in the back of beyond, on some dirt track is probably not the focus for this.

“This is really about the big numbers of people on major corridors.”