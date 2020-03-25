Lengthy delays expected at Qld-NSW border

Lengthy delays are expected when Queensland’s borders are closed at midnight on Wednesday in an effort to stymie the spread of COVID-19.

Motorists need to be patient at border crossings where priority will be given to essential service and emergency vehicles, says State Disaster Coordinator Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski.

He says they are still working through the logistics of supplying passes to residents along the NSW-Qld border, in particular those in Tweed Heads and Coolangatta where only a street divides the states.

“Even people with exemption, it is going to take time to get across the border. There will be lengthy delays,” he said.

“Vehicle passes to cross the border…won’t be ready tonight.”

Those not travelling for work, medical appointments or delivering freight are barred from crossing the border.

With hours to go until residents living in northern NSW face a police controlled border, there is no system in place allowing them to apply for the proposed travel permit.

“We acknowledge this inconvenience may be quite challenging for some people, but we appeal to them to comply with our directions to help manage the impact of COVID-19 on our community,” he said.

“You will see police officers and other officials, government officials, out on the road as of one minute past midnight … making sure that these measures work.”

Many residents say it would be difficult to stop people crossing the border, but the measures had been put in place to protect the community, Mr Gollschewski said.

“The fact about this is that what we’re trying to do is reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19,” he said.

“So that’s about the big numbers of people coming across. The fact that someone might sneak through somewhere in the back of beyond, on some dirt track is probably not the focus for this.

“This is really about the big numbers of people on major corridors.”