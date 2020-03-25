Lengthy delays expected at Qld-NSW border

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Interstate residents will have to apply for a permit to enter Queensland from midnight on Wednesday. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

government

Lengthy delays expected at Qld-NSW border

By Robyn Wuth and Darren Cartwright

March 25, 2020

2020-03-25 13:44:25

Lengthy delays are expected when Queensland’s borders are closed at midnight on Wednesday in an effort to stymie the spread of COVID-19.

Motorists need to be patient at border crossings where priority will be given to essential service and emergency vehicles, says State Disaster Coordinator Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski.

He says they are still working through the logistics of supplying passes to residents along the NSW-Qld border, in particular those in Tweed Heads and Coolangatta where only a street divides the states.

“Even people with exemption, it is going to take time to get across the border. There will be lengthy delays,” he said.

“Vehicle passes to cross the border…won’t be ready tonight.”

Those not travelling for work, medical appointments or delivering freight are barred from crossing the border. 

With hours to go until residents living in northern NSW face a police controlled border, there is no system in place allowing them to apply for the proposed travel permit.

“We acknowledge this inconvenience may be quite challenging for some people, but we appeal to them to comply with our directions to help manage the impact of COVID-19 on our community,” he said.

“You will see police officers and other officials, government officials, out on the road as of one minute past midnight … making sure that these measures work.”

Many residents say it would be difficult to stop people crossing the border, but the measures had been put in place to protect the community, Mr Gollschewski said.

“The fact about this is that what we’re trying to do is reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19,” he said.

“So that’s about the big numbers of people coming across. The fact that someone might sneak through somewhere in the back of beyond, on some dirt track is probably not the focus for this.

“This is really about the big numbers of people on major corridors.”

Latest news

politics

Elective surgeries cut during virus crisis

Further changes have been made to elective surgery lists to free up hospital capacity to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

government

Lengthy delays expected at Qld-NSW border

Residents living in the NSW Tweed and New England areas will face a Queensland border policed in an RBT-style as the state controls who enters from midnight.

politics

Government agrees to rescue Aussies abroad

The federal government is exploring ways to help airlines evacuate Australians trapped overseas who are unable to fly home on commercial flights.

politics

Welfare applicants told to register online

People applying for welfare have been told to use a new feature on the MyGov portal as the website continues to struggle with huge numbers seeking help.

politics

Commission set up to navigate virus crisis

Governments have agreed to set up a COVID-19 coordination commission to help anticipate and mitigate the impacts of the health crisis.

news

politics

Elective surgeries cut during virus crisis

Further changes have been made to elective surgery lists to free up hospital capacity to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

sport

rugby league

Coaches association want seat at NRL table

The newly-formed NRL coaches association wants a say in what football departments will look like under an NRL cost restructure.

world

virus diseases

Olympics postponed, US nears relief deal

The Tokyo Olympics has been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, while US lawmakers are closing in on a $US2 trillion relief package.