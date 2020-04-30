Hopes for virus drug as economies stumble

The promise of an effective treatment against the coronavirus – an experimental drug that can speed the recovery of COVID-19 patients – has raised hopes for faster progress in battling the pandemic and restoring wrecked economies and livelihoods.

The US government and others say they are working to make the medication available to patients as quickly as possible. News of the major medical advance lifted world markets, outshining gloomy data showing the US economy contracted nearly five per cent in January-March in the worst downturn since the Great Recession.

California-based biotech company Gilead Sciences and the US government reported in a major study run by the US National Institutes of Health that the drug remdesivir shortened the time it takes for COVID-19 patients to recover by four days on average – from 15 days to 11.

The study also showed a trend toward fewer deaths among those on the drug, said Dr Anthony Fauci, the US government’s top infectious-disease expert.

“What it has proven is that a drug can block this virus,” he said. “This will be the standard of care.”

With a vaccine perhaps a year or more away, experts say an effective treatment could have a profound effect on the outbreak. Stocks surged around the world on the news, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining more than 530 points on Wednesday, or more than two per cent.

The virus has killed more than 220,000 people worldwide, with the US having the most confirmed deaths at more than 60,000, and led to lockdowns and other restrictions that have closed factories and other businesses around the globe.

Confirmed infections globally have reached about 3.2 million, with the US having the highest number of cases at more than one million, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers of deaths and infections is likely much higher because of limited testing, differences in counting the dead and concealment by some governments.

The US said its gross domestic product shrank at an annual rate of 4.8 per cent in the January-March period, the sharpest quarterly drop since the global financial meltdown of more than a decade ago.

And the worst is yet to come: the Congressional Budget Office has estimated the economy will shrink at a 40 per cent annual rate in this quarter.

The US unemployment rate for April is due late next week and economists have said it could range as high as 20 per cent – a level last seen during the Depression.

Worldwide, the International Labor Organisation, the UN labour body, forecast the pandemic has left 1.6 billion people depending on day labour, gig jobs and other informal work in immediate danger of losing their livelihoods. That is nearly half the global workforce of 3.3 billion.

It expects the equivalent of 305 million full-time jobs to be wiped out in April-June.

Moves toward reopening economies are progressing in fits and starts as the daily reports of new cases in some countries dip into the single digits. China and South Korea, early epicentres of outbreaks, both reported only four new cases on Thursday. The tiny island of the Maldives reported its first death.

Pushing to reopen the US, President Donald Trump was allowing federal social distancing guidelines to expire on Thursday and even saying he planned to travel to Arizona next week.

Trump has laid out plans for returning to pre-virus normality despite doctors’ warnings that the country needs to embrace extended social distancing and mask-wearing.

Authorities in some areas are opting for greater caution. California is ordering all beaches and state parks closed from Friday and Nevada is extending its state-at-home order until May 15.

China reported its factory activity weakened in April as outbreaks clobbered global demand, hindering efforts to revive the world’s second-largest economy. Surveys by a Chinese magazine and an official industry group showed activity slipped back after rebounding in March following the closure of much of China’s economy to fight the virus.

In Europe, almost every measure of the economy is in free fall. Figures due to be released on Thursday are expected to show a drop of about four per cent in the first three months of the year in the eurozone. An even steeper hit is projected for this quarter and unemployment is expected to rise to about eight per cent.