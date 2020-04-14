Countries try to balance health, economy

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Governments are trying to balance keeping people safe and making sure they can still make a living. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

virus diseases

Countries try to balance health, economy

By Eric Tucker

April 14, 2020

2020-04-14 06:30:47

Restrictions imposed to halt the spread of coronavirus have been slightly eased in some countries although health officials around the world are concerned that halting quarantine and social distancing measures could easily undo hard-earned progress.

Spain permitted some workers to return to their jobs, a hard-hit region of Italy loosened its lockdown and grim predictions of a virus that would move with equal ferocity from New York to other parts of US had not yet materialised on Monday.

New York state’s 671 new deaths on Sunday marked the first time in a week that the daily toll dipped below 700. Almost 2000 people were newly hospitalised with the virus on Sunday, though once discharges and deaths are accounted for, the number of people hospitalised has flattened to just under 19,000.

“This virus is very good at what it does. It is a killer,” New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday during a news briefing.

As the coronavirus throws millions out of work and devastates economies worldwide, governments are struggling with the delicate balance between keeping people safe from a highly contagious disease and making sure they can still make a living or have enough to eat.

Workers in some non-essential industries returned to their jobs on Monday in Spain, one of the hardest hit countries in the pandemic.

In South Korea, officials warned that hard-earned progress fighting the virus could be eroded by new infections as restrictions ease.

The decisions are complicated because each country is on its own coronavirus arc, with places like the UK, Japan and parts of the United States still recording increasing daily levels of deaths or infections; France hoping it is stabilising, albeit at a high plateau of deaths; and countries like Italy and Spain registering declines in the rates of increase.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his government must balance its response to the virus crisis that “threatens to destroy lives and at the same time destroy the economic and social fabric of our country”.

Seeking to restart manufacturing, Spain’s government is allowing workers to return to some factory and construction jobs.

The country on Monday reported its lowest daily growth in infections in three weeks.

Retail stores and services remain closed and office workers are strongly encouraged to keep working from home.

A prohibition on people leaving home for anything other than groceries and medicine will remain in effect for at least two weeks.

But Health Minister Salvador Illa said that the government will move carefully on allowing others to end their self-isolation. He said officials will proceed with “the utmost caution and prudence … and always based on scientific evidence”.

“We’re in no position to be setting dates” about when isolation might end. “We can’t get ahead of ourselves.”

Some health experts and politicians argue that it’s premature to ease the lockdown in a country that has suffered almost 17,500 deaths and reported more than 169,000 infections, second only to the United States’ 557,000 infections.

Italy’s day-to-day increase in new COVID-19 cases was one of the lowest in weeks, bolstering a generally downward trend. That brought Italy’s known cases to nearly 160,000. The day-to-day death toll, 566, however, was up, from the 431 new deaths registered on Sunday.

In Veneto, one of the country’s most infected regions, officials are loosing some restrictions on movement as they enter a phase governor Luca Zaia termed “lockdown light”.

Zaia is expanding the 200-metre from home radius for physical fitness and allowing open-air markets in a new ordinance that takes effect on Tuesday.

At the same time, the ordinance makes masks or other face coverings mandatory outside the home – not just in supermarkets or on public transportation as was previously the case.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, meanwhile, issued a global plea to the world’s richer countries and international financial institutions to provide debt-relief for poor countries, where forced lockdowns are crippling already troubled economies and causing widespread hunger for the poor.

Khan last week relaxed his country’s lockdown to allow the construction industry, which employs the vast majority of Pakistan’s daily wage earners, to re-open.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has urged a cautious approach to any loosening of restrictions, planned to hold a video conference with regional governors on Wednesday after the governor of the state with the most infections – North Rhine-Westphalia – called for a “road map” to return to normality.

In South Korea, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said officials were discussing new public guidelines that would allow for “certain levels of economic and social activity” while also maintaining distance to slow the virus’ spread.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Virus may impact two AFL years: Malthouse

AFL great Mick Malthouse believes the competition shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic could negatively affect the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

rugby union

No Easter pay deal for rugby union

The salary cut discussions between Rugby Australia and the Rugby Union Players' Association are set to move into Tuesday after no deal was reached over Easter.

rugby league

NRL return 'ambitious' as clubs sort plans

ACT chief minister Andrew Barr says a NRL return in the territory appears a long way off as the federal sports minister labels the game's plan as ambitious.

soccer

Socceroos eager to play in postponed Copa

Socceroos midfielder Jackson Irvine hopes a coronavirus pandemic-enforced delay won't scupper Australia's chances of playing in the Copa America.

rugby league

'Head south' Tallis tells Qld NRL stars

Brisbane Broncos legend Gorden Tallis says Queensland players need to make sacrifices for the greater good of rugby league and the NRL.

news

health

Virus restriction easing 'many weeks' away

Any relaxing of the restrictions in place to curb the spread of coronavirus in Australia is still many weeks away, the prime minister says.

sport

Australian rules football

Virus may impact two AFL years: Malthouse

AFL great Mick Malthouse believes the competition shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic could negatively affect the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

world

virus diseases

Ardern's tribute to Boris' NZ nurse Jenny

Jacinda Ardern has used her Facebook account to send well-wishes to Kiwi Jenny McGee, a nurse that UK PM Boris Johnson has told the world saved his life.