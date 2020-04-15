Country news giant to cut papers, printing

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
ACM boss Antony Catalano says the regional media company will stop publishing some newspapers. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Country news giant to cut papers, printing

By Finbar O'Mallon

April 15, 2020

2020-04-15 13:30:28

The country’s largest regional media company will stop publishing some of its newspapers and stand down workers as it grapples with coronavirus.

Australian Community Media, which owns titles including The Canberra Times and the Newcastle Herald, will also shut down printing sites across four states and territories.

“We cannot sustain the same level of useful work or costs moving forward,” ACM boss Antony Catalano told staff on Tuesday.

“At this stage it is not possible to say when we will be able to resume normal operations.”

Some employees will be stood down and others will have their hours reduced.

The shutdown is expected to last until at least the end of June.

Non-daily newspapers will no longer be printed and instead run reduced coverage online.

Daily publications like The Canberra Times, the Newcastle Herald and the Ballarat Courier will still be printed.

Weekly agriculture papers like The Land and Queensland Country Life will also continue printing.

The company has given notice to more than 30 landlords of offices across the country that it intends to exit leases to reduce rental costs.

Printing sites across the ACT, South Australia, Victoria and NSW will be shut down.

Mr Catalano said the company intended to register for the JobKeeper payment as soon as it could.

Executives across the company will also be taking a pay cut.

“We are closely monitoring developments and will keep employees updated as things change,” he said.

ACM publishes more than 160 publications across the country.

Latest sport

rugby league

Warriors fuming over NRL restart silence

The Warriors are furious questions around their involvement in an NRL restart have gone unanswered just days out from their possible departure for Australia.

Australian rules football

Adam Simpson warns against AFL coach cull

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has defended the role of AFL coaching panels that face drastic budget cuts in response to the COVID-19 shutdown.

virus diseases

Ricciardo will take pay cut: Renault boss

Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo will accept to cut his salary to help his Renault team through the coronavirus crisis, says team boss Cyril Abiteboul.

Australian rules football

Beveridge wants AFL draft age raised now

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge wants the minimum AFL draft age raised now while the coronavirus shutdown has provided a window in which to do so.

Australian rules football

AFL games possible by July: David Koch

Port Adelaide chairman David Koch has been buoyed by recent progress in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, which could see the AFL season restart.

news

inquiry

Hopes for action from bushfires inquiry

The national bushfires royal commission will hold online hearings amid coronavirus restrictions, in a bid to get advice to government before next fire season.

sport

rugby league

Warriors fuming over NRL restart silence

The Warriors are furious questions around their involvement in an NRL restart have gone unanswered just days out from their possible departure for Australia.

world

health

Trump halts US payments to WHO

US President Donald Trump has halted US payments to the World Health Organisation, claiming it failed to carry out its basic duty and must be held accountable.