The federal government is making online learning easier during COVID-19 with its My Skills website. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Courses site to help find study amid virus

By Rebecca Gredley

April 15, 2020

2020-04-15 18:05:58

Australians wanting to upskill during the coronavirus pandemic now have an easier way to find online courses. 

The government’s My Skills website has relaunched on Wednesday to focus on online training courses.

People will be able to search what’s available from registered training organisations and vocational education and training providers.

Skills Minister Michaelia Cash says the government has been working with training providers to get more courses online.

“As more Australians stay at home, we want them to be able to make the most of this time by upskilling and preparing themselves for future opportunities,” she said.

“For those in the regions, this may also provide an opportunity to study something that may not have been available to them before.”

The government has also created a new certification and 20,000 extra places for universities to offer online short courses.

More than 700,000 Australians are expected to lose their jobs before the middle of this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal treasury expects the unemployment rate to hit 10 per cent in the June quarter, leaving 1.4 million people out of work.

